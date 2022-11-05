Offense
QB No. 14 Cam Fancher
Updated: November 5, 2022 @ 8:42 pm
Offense
QB No. 14 Cam Fancher
The redshirt freshman quarterback flashed his speed, burning the ODU defense for 136 yards on 18 carries and finishing as the second-leading rusher on the team.
Defense
S No. 22 Kerion Martin
With Isaiah Norman out, Martin saw increased reps and finished with six tackles, good for second on the team, and forced a fumble.
Special Teams
K No. 90 Rece Verhoff
The freshman tied program records for field goals made and attempted in the win, knocking through four and accounting for all of Marshall's points
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
