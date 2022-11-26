Offense
TE No. 83 Devin Miller
Updated: November 26, 2022 @ 9:30 pm
Updated: November 26, 2022 @ 9:30 pm
Offense
TE No. 83 Devin Miller
Miller's 11-yard reception on third down helped Marshall stay on the field and extend the drive that would end in a go-ahead touchdown
Defense
DE No. 32 Koby Cumberlander
The redshirt senior put on a performance to remember with three quarterback sacks in his final game at The Joan.
Special Teams
K No. 98 Sean Meisler
The redshirt freshman stepped in for a struggling Rece Verhoff and made all four of his PATs.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
