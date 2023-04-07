HAMLIN, W.Va. — Maci Lunsford saved her best for last.
Lincoln County’s senior left fielder hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning on Friday to walk off a 1-0 win over Cabell Midland, snapping the Knights’ eight-game winning streak.
Down to her final strike in the at-bat against Drea Watts, Lunsford hit a 3-2 pitch over the left-center-field fence to give the Panthers a win that clinched home field for the sectional playoffs.
Lincoln County (8-2) defeated Spring Valley and Huntington already this season and needed Friday’s win over Cabell Midland (8-2) to secure home-field advantage, Panthers coach Tommy Barrett said.
The home run was Lunsford’s third of the season.
“I’ve never hit against (Watts),” Lunsford said of her travel-ball teammate. “She’s a great pitcher. Everything you guys have written about her so far — true.”
Watts, a freshman, allowed seven hits to the Panthers, but also struck out seven in the contest to keep a shutout intact through 7 2/3 innings.
Ahead in the count 1-0, Lunsford hit Watts’ second pitch over the fence, but foul, down the left field line. The fourth pitch was just foul along the left-field line.
With a full count, Lunsford said she was swinging, “no matter what.”
“Just to watch that ball move across the plate, it’s staying focused and seeing that ball,” Lunsford said. “You know it’s going to move, but you’ve just got to swing it.”
The hit gave a win to pitcher Ryleigh Shull, who was dominant in the circle and until Lunsford came through in the eighth had the only two extra-base hits for Lincoln County.
Shull struck out 10 and gave up just two hits to Cabell Midland.
However, one of those came in the top of the eighth against the Knights’ Maggie Tatum. An error and a fielder’s choice moved Tatum to third with two outs, where Shull ended the threat by getting Becca Conrad to ground out to second base.
“My mindset was to just get my defense the routine plays, just get the best shot for us so we could execute offensively,” Shull said. “Drea kept us offensively, so it was key for me to keep them off-balance too.”
Lincoln County advanced a runner into scoring position in each of the first two innings, but the Panthers threatened to take the lead in the fourth on Shull’s one-out double to center field.
Watts answered by striking out the next hitter, Lunsford, and getting the final out on a ground ball she was able to field in the circle and toss to first base.
Shull hit another one-out double in the sixth, but Lunsford hit a line drive to third base that was snared by the Knights’ Nicole Harris at third. Harris then flipped the ball to second to double up courtesy runner Chevelle Salmons.
“It’s really tough because my defense was behind me the whole way,” Watts said. “We played well that whole game. I couldn’t ask for better.”
The win was the third straight for Lincoln County, while Cabell Midland had won every game since a season-opening loss to Spring Valley.
CABELL MIDLAND 000 000 00 — 0 2 3
LINCOLN CO. 000 000 01 — 1 7 2
Watts and Rose; Shull and Bird.
Hitting: (CM) Bell 1-3, Tatum 1-3; (LC) Shull 2-4 22B, Lunsford 2-4 HR RBI.