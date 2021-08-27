PEDRO, Ohio — There’s one position Rock Hill coach Mark Lutz would like to see get more experience, but that’s not the case when it comes to quarterback.
The player who starts everything on offense is going to be new.
Either senior Trenton Williams or junior Brayden Adams will get the nod to replace departed Hunter Massie. Lutz labels Adams a multi-sport athlete.
“Quarterback is a work in progress,” Lutz said. “We’re trying to build and teach. Work to become efficient, take care of the ball. Get everybody to where they’re supposed to be.”
Rock Hill finished 3-5 in 2020, a trying season to say the least thanks to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Seasons were shortened, non-league games postponed, scrimmages done away with, attendance at games limited, etc.
“Everyday I’d get a text saying if the system shut down,” Lutz said. “We dealt with it. It was tough on everyone. I worry. I’m in charge of the kids.”
Rock Hill did beat Crooksville in the first round of the playoffs, the school’s first playoff win. The Redmen lost to Fairland in the second round.
Ohio Valley Conference officials planned to meet prior to the season to see what COVID-19 protocols, if any, would be utilized.
On offense, Rock Hill has four regulars back. They are tackle Andrew Meddinger (6-foot5, 310 pounds), tackle Lane Smith, guard David Jenkins and running back Owen Hankins.
Lutz labels Meddinger the anchor on the line. He likes the talent up front, though he plans to shuffle some players into new positions.
Working with Hankins in the backfield are Hunter Blagg, Kordel French, Levi Jiles, Chase Delong and Brock Friend.
Freshmen Andy Stamper, Grant Bevins are getting looks, too. The Redmen roster features just two sophomores.
“Guys have to step up,” said Lutz, who is entering his fifth season.
Back on defense are lineman Brayden Malone and linebackers Hankins, Delong and Skyler Kidd. If Hankins shifts to end, he’ll join Malone. “They’re good ones,” Lutz said.
That would put Giles at linebacker with Delong and Kidd.
“We can rotate people around,” Lutz said.
Also getting looks are Ethan Miller, Zane Albright, Mikey Pemberton, Lane Smith, Tristan Pemberton, Dave Jackson, Landon Hoffer.
Lutz said his secondary shows daily improvement. In back are Blagg, who is coming off knee surgery, Williams, Adams, Brock Friend, Chance Pancake and Stamper.
“I like the attitude of the team,” Lutz said. “They’re coachable. Tell them something and they respond. Be smark at what you try to do. Now it’s get reps and cut down on mental mistakes.”
In the OVC, Ironton figures to be the team to beat again. The Fighting Tigers have made the Ohio Division V title game the past two years. Fairland, Coal Grove and Gallia Academy hope to be strong.
“Ironton. The talent they have if you beat them you have to play a good game,” Lutz said. “Our conference is better, the old OVC, the new OVC. Portsmouth, Ironton, Gallia Academy. That makes Friday’s tough.”