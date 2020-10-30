WAVERLY, Ohio — Lynchburg-Clay made a kick from the mark in a shootout to slip past Ironton St. Joe 3-2 Thursday night in a Division III Southeast District boys soccer championship game at Raidiger Field.
The Mustangs raced to a 2-0 lead, but Matthew Sheridan scored at 59:25 and Zachary Johnson at 75:25 to tie it.
The Flyers finished 17-1-1.
WHEELERSBURG 7, NORTH ADAMS 0: The Pirates (19-0) jumped to a 5-0 lead and pulled away for a victory over the Green Devils in a Division III Southeast District boys soccer championship game at Raidiger Field in Waverly, Ohio.
Aaron Jolly scored at 6:40 to give Wheelersburg the only goal required. Mark Hagans made it 2-0 with a goal off an assist by Jackson Schwamburger at 11:25. Jolly scored again on a header off a pass from Jacob Saxby at 30:04. Jolly then assisted Lane Jordan at 34:20 before Nathan Sylvia added a goal at 36:23 to make it 5-0 at halftime.
In the second half, Jolly scored a third time and Chris Shiepis set the score.
The Pirates will play Lynchburg-Clay in a regional semifinal at a place and time to be determined.
Volleyball
RUSSELL WINS REGION: The Red Devils swept Rowan County 25-20, 25-19, 25-20 to win the Kentucky 16th Region championship for the first time since 2012.
McKenna Barfield led Russell (19-2) with 14 kills. Christin Corey added 10 kills. Bailey Brashear made 20 kills for the Vikings (9-7).
The Red Devils will entertain 15th Region champion Paintsville Monday in the first round of the state tournament.
WAHAMA WINS TRI: The Falcons (18-7) swept Huntington St. Joe and Poca Thursday in Mason, West Virginia.
Wahama beat the Irish 25-15, 25-12 as Mary Roush scored 11 points.
Chloe Oldaker scored 18 points as the White Falcons dispatched the Dots 25-17, 25-16.