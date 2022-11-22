WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — South Gallia bolted to a 26-1 lead and clobbered Symmes Valley 62-19 Monday in girls high school basketball.
Tori Triplett led the Rebels (1-0) with 15 points. Morgan Lyons, Macie Sanders and Emma Clary scored 11 points apiece.
Lyons chipped in nine rebunds, five steals and two assists.
Symmes Valley fell to 0-2.
WHEELERSBURG 44, WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN 41: Madison Whitaker made a 3-point shot in the closing seconds to give the Pirates (1-0) a victory over the Warriors in the New Lexington (Ohio) Girls Basketball Tipoff Showcase.
Whittaker led the Pirates (1-0) with 11 points.
She made a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer and another with 1:50 left in the first half. The game-winning shot was off an assist by Macee Eaton.
Makenna Walker scored 10 points for Wheelersburg. Meghan Mayotte led the Warriors with 27 points.
WHEELERSBURG 7 8 12 17 — 44: Vastone 0, Whitaker 11, Coriell 4, Kennard 2, Tilley 0, Smith 0, Prather 0, Walker 10, Rucker 9, Eaton 8.
WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN 10 4 14 13 — 41: King 4, Staggs 0, J. Custer 6, Woodtin 0, A. Custer 2, Winfree 2, Mayotte 27.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches or statisticians may report results of high school sporting events by emailing them to hdsports@hdmediallc.com.
