Tri-State sports roundup

WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — South Gallia bolted to a 26-1 lead and clobbered Symmes Valley 62-19 Monday in girls high school basketball.

Tori Triplett led the Rebels (1-0) with 15 points. Morgan Lyons, Macie Sanders and Emma Clary scored 11 points apiece.

