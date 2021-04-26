Owensboro, Kentucky — Calista Collins homered and drove in three runs to lead the Lyons past the Rams in the All “A” Classic in Owensboro, Kentucky.
Hadie Butler went 3 for 3 with four RBI, and Rachel Coursey 3 for 4 with two RBI for Lyon County (12-6). Katelyn Dykes, Lilly Perry, Tori Schenk and Gracen Wynn smacked two hits apiece. For Raceland (13-6), Choloe Collins went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBI. Kierston Smith homered.
WAHAMA WINS TWO: Mikie Lieving pitched a perfect game and struck out 10 as the White Falcons beat Tyler Consolidated 10-0. Emma Gibbs smacked three hits and Lauren Noble drove in a trio of runs.
Wahama then beat St. Marys 6-1 and Lieving whiffed 11 and went 3 for 4. Bailee Bumgarner whacked two hits. Morgan Christian had two RBI.
Baseball
FAIRVIEW 9, SOUTH POINT 8: Dustin Allen threw out Zac Allen at the plate to end the game and preserve the Eagles’ victory over the Pointers in Westwood, Kentucky.
South Point (1-15) led 5-0 early, but Fairview (9-6) scored five runs in its last two at bats to rally for a win in a game where each team committed eight errors. Jeremy Harper earned the win in relief and drove in two runs. Jaxon Manning went 2 for 4 for the Eagles. Levi Lawson went 3 for 4 and Blaine Freeman 2 for 4 for the Pointers.
WAHAMA SPLITS: The White Falcons lost 7-3 to host Tyler Consolidated, then bounced back to beat the Silver Knights 10-9 in a doubleheader in Sistersville, West Virginia.
Bryce Zuspan’s walk-off single drove in the winning run in the nightcap. Nathan Manuel earned the win. Ethan Gray drove in four runs.