PORTSMOUTH, Ohio -- South Gallia jumped to a 21-4 lead and rolled to a 73-21 victory over Portsmouth Clay Saturday in boys high school basketball.
Jaxxin Mabe led the Rebels (3-0) with 29 points, 15 in the first quarter. Brayden Hammond scored 19 points.
Gavin Clayton paced the Panthers (0-4) with seven points.
South Gallia returns to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Trimble.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Chesapeake's girls basketball team had two games postponed this week.
The Panthers contest Monday at Fairland and Thursday vs. Gallia Academy have been postponed. Other Monday girls games postponed include, Gallia Academy at Portsmouth, Wheelersburg at Minford, Green at Symmes Valley, Northwest at South Webster and Portsmouth Notre Dame at New Boston.