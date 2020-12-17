HUNTINGTON — Mid-American Conference football teams raided the Tri-State for recruits on Wednesday.
Gallia Academy offensive tackle Riley Starnes (6-foot, 305 pounds) signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Toledo. Starnes, a first-team all-Ohio selection in Division IV, chose the Rockets from among 12 offers, including Air Force, Akron, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Harvard, Liberty, Miami (Ohio), William & Mary and Youngstown State.
Tight end Zach Russell (6-3, 230) from Johnson Central High School, signed with Bowling Green. Russell chose the Falcons from among 16 offers, mostly from other MAC and FCS programs, as well as Army and Coastal Carolina.
Belfry safety Brett Coleman signed with Miami (Ohio), choosing the RedHawks over Western Michigan.
Treylan Davis, a 6-5, 240-pound tight end from Jackson, signed with West Virginia University. Originally committed to Cincinnati, Davis selected the Mountaineers from nine offers, including one from Arkansas.
Other players in West Virginia to sign Wednesday included Spring Valley tackle Wyatt Milum with West Virginia, Poca running back Ethan Payne and Morgantown punter John McConnell with Marshall, South Charleston defensive end Zeiqui Lawton with Cincinnati, George Washington kicker Michael Hughes with Appalachian State, Fairmont Senior quarterback Gage Michael with Kent State, Princeton cornerback Josiah Honaker with Morgan State and Musselman running back Blake Hartman with Lehigh.
A pair of in-state offensive linemen — Spring Valley’s Bryce Biggs and Wheeling Park’s Caleb Bryan — committed to Marshall said Wednesday they will sign in February.
Ironton linebacker Reid Carrico signed with Ohio State.