HUNTINGTON — Returning Marshall football players might not recognize the inside of the Shewey Athletics Building by the time the regular season starts in September. First-year players and new recruits might never want to leave it.
Following approval from the Marshall University Board of Governors earlier this month, the basement of the Shewey Building, which includes team meeting rooms, locker rooms, and shower houses, will get its first major upgrade in more than a decade and will be transformed into a state-of-the-art facility.
The upgrades, worth nearly $2 million, include wall-to-wall graphics throughout the building, updated position meeting rooms, shower houses bathrooms and even a barber station for student-athletes.
On the second floor of the Shewey Building, the upgrades extend to what Marshall officials are calling a multi-purpose room used for hosting recruits on game days and also what has been used as a postgame press conference room in previous years.
"It's huge both from a standpoint of the morale of the team and then also the recruiting process for Coach (Charles) Huff," said Scott Morehouse, Marshall's associate athletic director for game operations and facilities.
"We can say, 'Look what we're doing that specifically benefits the football program,' and it needs to be done. Anytime you have an opportunity to do upgrades, it's huge for the program," he continued.
On Monday, new carpet was being installed in the locker room area, floors being finished in the shower house and bathroom areas and the first group of lockers were expected to arrive later that afternoon.
The last major upgrade to the facilities inside the Shewey Building were completed in 2008, when Mark Synder was the head coach of the Thundering Herd, and included the expansion of the locker room and addition of meeting rooms. Those upgrades totaled approximately $1.1 million.
The latest round of renovations came during the Doc Holliday era in 2017 when former Marshall star Vinny Curry, who has played in the National Football League for the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets, donated $200,000 to the university, which allowed Marshall to add graphics and other technical components to the locker room.
"The lockers were not redone. There were a lot of graphics and electronics and whatnot included in the 2017 upgrades. The locker that we had were installed back when we did the renovations while (Mark) Snyder was here," Morehouse said.
The technical components of that renovation will remain in place, but the graphics will be updated when the new project is completed, Morehouse added. The locker room will still be named the "Vinny Curry Football Locker Room."
The meeting rooms added in 2008 will also receive an upgrade including new chairs, carpet and graphics for the walls. The hallway used for players entering and exiting the football field will be lined with LED strip lighting that will be lit green on game days, creating a special atmosphere for student-athletes entering Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
The project was put out for bid on May 18 and work is on track to be completed but the time the Herd plays its first regular season game, a road contest against Navy on Saturday, Sept. 4.
"We are shooting to have everything pretty much done and down to punch-list items done the week leading up to the first game," Morehouse said. "That means all the lockers in, carpet down and then being able to go back and fine tune the little things."
The project comes with an overall cost of $1.9 million, a transaction approved by the Marshall University Board of Governors on Friday, Aug. 6.
Board members approved the use of general revenue funds to front the cost of renovations. The university will provide more than $760,000 that the Big Green Foundation, the athletic fundraising arm, will repay once the funds are raised, said interim Athletic Director Jeff O’Malley. The total project cost is funded through a combination of university and Big Green private funds.