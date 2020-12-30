This is the best “guess who?” scenario since Sidney Poitier showed up for dinner.
So, guess who has been playing quarterback for West Virginia University’s scout team in preparation to play Army in the Liberty Bowl at 4 p.m. Thursday in Memphis?
Go ahead, take a wild guess.
It’s none other than former Spring Valley High School star Graeson Malashevich, who is a redshirt freshman wide receiver on the Mountaineers roster.
Why Malashevich?
WVU head coach Neal Brown had his reasons.
“I don’t know if we’re going to get the actual look that we’re going to get in the game,” said the Mountaineers’ second-year coach. “It’s probably the same for them, honestly. We’re not going to be able to simulate at full-speed the option attack.
“What we’re trying to do is do the best we can. Graeson Malashevich is playing quarterback for us this week. He’s got some experience; he did that a little bit at Spring Valley in a couple of packages they had. So, he is having a good time with that.
“He’s similar in size to the Tyler kid (Army quarterback Tyhier Tyler, 5-foot-8, 185 pounds). Probably not as quick as he is, but our scout team guys have embraced it.”
And that, folks, is the key.
As long as the players like it and are excited about it, they are going to practice harder, make the starters better and everyone prospers.
It is a quintessential win-win situation.
“That’s the thing,” said Brown. “Anytime you do something a little bit different, our guys, our defensive players are excited about the challenge. Just because it’s different.
“When you get to this point of the year, as long of a season as we’ve had, when you get the opportunity to do something a little bit different ... it makes you pay attention, your practices are a little bit more spirited. The same with our scout team. Those guys have been over there. They’ve given the look for the opposing team all year.
“And for us to finish this here in the last week and a half and to do something different, those guys have enjoyed it. They really have.”
It was a special week for Malashevich, in particular.
Now, will the WVU scout team’s version of Army’s offense be a carbon copy of the triple-option?
Uh, no.
“You know,” said Brown, “the first couple drives of the game are going to be completely different when we play Army compared to what we can do in practice.”
That is inevitable.
But that certainly doesn’t diminish the yeoman effort of Malashevich and WVU’s scout team. And nobody realizes that more than Brown. Between the scout team and the opponent, this bowl game has become very significant to Brown.
“We have embraced this game,” he said. “I felt for those coaches and players at Army when they didn’t initially make a bowl game. I don’t understand what went into that. It never should have been the case.
“When Tennessee had their COVID issues, we were asked and didn’t blink an eye. We welcome the opportunity to play them. I think it brings extra exposure to this game. I think it’s a great fit — Army playing in the Liberty Bowl.
“Makes sense to me.”
I concur.
WVU will win, 31-14.