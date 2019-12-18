HUNTINGTON — Kevin Malone rolled an honor score in the Texas Roadhouse League at Strike Zone Bowling Center.
He had 11 straight strikes, then left a 7-pin on his final shot for 299.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
HUNTINGTON — Kevin Malone rolled an honor score in the Texas Roadhouse League at Strike Zone Bowling Center.
He had 11 straight strikes, then left a 7-pin on his final shot for 299.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.