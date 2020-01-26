Of late the pins have been falling Kevin Malone’s way. Putting the ball in the right place helps, and Malone’s certainly been doing that.
In the American Legion Post 93 League on Tuesday, Malone started game one at 10 a.m. with a Brooklyn strike. The right-hander accepted the good fortune and then went on a tear.
“Had to dig in more,” Malone said. “You get help, make the most of it.”
Malone got the next 11 to complete a perfect game. He began game two with eight in a row before the pesky 10-pin stood after another quality shot in the ninth. That ended the streak at 20 straight strikes. Malone missed the 10, left it again in the 10th, made it and let one get away on the fill ball for a 6-count for a 253.
“After the Brooklyn, good shots,” Malone said. “The first eight the same thing.”
At that point, the math showed Malone needed a least 247 to reach the coveted 800 mark. On the first shot, Malone left a 7-9 split and got one for a nine. He then mixed strikes and spares and realized time was running out. In the sixth frame, Malone struck and kept striking to the finish for a needed seven-bagger. The seventh in the streak crushed the pocket and sent 10 pins into the pit to wrap up a 248.
“In the sixth, I knew I had to strike out,” Malone said. “Anything less I wouldn’t make it. The last one was there.”
So the score sheet read 300-253-248.
Malone had chances at 300 before Tuesday and came up short. In the Jacks & Jills Industrial Management League last Wednesday night, Malone got soft on his final ball, it went through the nose and he got seven for 297. Last night, he and Collis Blake started with the front seven, then each left the 4-pin in the eighth, made it and struck out for 279.
“I had to get the monkey off my back,” Malone said. “The last couple of weeks I feel that way, I’m rolling the ball better.”
Malone’s average on Tuesday is 226 and that’s before the 801. His other league is the Storm Eastern Heights Men’s on Monday where averages do dip a bit because of predetermined conditions. He also runs the center’s pro shop and works with juniors.
STATE TOURNAMENT TIME: Entry forms are out for the 15th West Virginia State USBC Open scheduled in March and April in Bluefield. Dates are March 28-29 and April 4-5, 18-19 and 25-26. No bowling Easter weekend. Host center is Mountaineer Lanes. Squad times are 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays for either team event or singles/doubles. Entry fee is $27 per event and optional $5 for all-events. There are other options, too. Entry blanks in area centers and at bowlwv.com under tournaments. Tammy Martin (304-921-6756) and Al Brooks (304-809-4474) are tournament managers.
WAY TO GO: Tommy Jones had quite a weekend in Arlington, Texas. He got inducted into the PBA Hall of Fame on Saturday night and came back Sunday as No. 2 seed and won the PBA Hall of Fame Classic in impressive fashion. He beat friend and No. 5 qualifier Chris Barnes in the semifinals, 190-169. Jones, 41, then got lined out on the 45-foot Dick Weber condition on the left lane and 38-foot Mike Aulby condition on the right lane. He rolls 12 straight strikes, six with a resin ball and six with a urethane ball, to defeat No. 1 seed Darren Tang, 300-237 for the title and first 300 on dual lane conditions. It was the 27th televised (FS1) perfect game bowled in PBA Tour history and only the third in a title match. Jones had a bit more surface on the ball on the left lane and made a ball change for the right lane. Everything worked. In the opener, Barnes defeated No. 4 Jakob Butturff, 258-223, and then two-hander and No. 3 Osku Palermaa, 254-249. Finals of the PBA Oklahoma Open are Sunday. FS1 has the stepladder finals at 2 p.m. Top five for stepladder finals are Ryan Ciminelli, Brad Miller, Jesper Svensson, Patrick Hanrahan and Sean Rash.