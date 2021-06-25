CHARLESTON — The Man nine won despite the Man nine.
The Hillbillies (22-9) committed nine errors, but beat Charleston Catholic 7-3 Friday night in the Class A semifinals of the state high school baseball tournament at Appalachian Power Park.
Man will meet two-time defending champion Moorefield (21-5), which scored three runs in its last at bat to beat Williamstown 8-7 in the other semifinal, at 5 p.m. Saturday for the championship.
“If we don’t clean it up by tomorrow, it’s going to cause some problems,” Man coach Mike Crosby said.
The Hillbillies used a strong effort from junior right-hander Ryan Cozart on the mound, along with timely hitting to overcome its fielding miscues.
Cozart allowed one earned run, five hits, struck out three and walked none in a 98-pitch complete game.
“Ryan can knock a gnat out of the air,” Crosby said. “His control was exceptional.”
Man loaded the bases on a walk, error and bunt single with no out in the second inning before taking a 2-0 lead two outs later when Caleb Blevins doubled to right to score Brady Hall and Jace Adkins.
The Hillbillies extended their lead in the fourth, again striking with two down. Preston Blankenship doubled to left, then scored on Casey Hurley’s single to right. Cozart followed with a base hit to left to plate Hurley and make it 4-0. Cozart crossed the plate on Jace Adkins’ walk with the bases loaded for a 5-0 lead.
The Irish (25-12), who beat Man twice in the regular season, threatened in the fourth. With one out, Thomas Rennie reached on an error and Michael Ferrell doubled. Cozart, though, coaxed a pop out to second from Gage Tawney and a fly out to center from Jeffrey Reynolds to quash the threat.
Charleston Catholic right fielder Izak Young made a terrific diving catch on a sacrifice fly by Blankenship to score Cam Frye in the fifth as Man took a 6-0 lead. Young was hurt on the play and left the game.
The Irish broke up the shutout in the sixth when Rennie scored on the Hillbillies seventh error to make it 6-1. Man, though, added a run in the seventh when Frye walked, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Hurley’s single to left.
Charleston Catholic set the score in the seventh with the help of two more Man bobbles. Reynolds singled, then scored on an error. Liam McGinley reached on an error that scored Gannon Morris.
Hurley went 3 for 4 with three runs batted in. Blankenship was 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles. Josh Lambert went 2 for 2, Adkins 2 for 3 and Cozart 2 for 5. Blevins drove in two.
Rennie went 2 for 4.
MAN 020 310 1 — 7 13 9
CHARL. CATHOLIC 000 001 2 — 3 5 2
Cozart and Blankenship; Hufford, Sayre (6) and Tawney.
Hitting: (M) Blevins 2B 2 RBI, Blankenship 2-4 2 2B, Hurley 3-4 2 RBI, Cozart 2-5, Lambert 2-2, Adkins 2-3;(CC) Rennie 2-4, Ferrell 2B.