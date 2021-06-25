HUNTINGTON — Man High School’s quest to repeat as state champion just became significantly more difficult.
Austin Ball, who led the Hillbillies to the Class A boys basketball state title last month, said he is reclassifying from the class of 2022 to the class of 2023 and transferring to The Miller School of Albemarle in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Ball averaged 19.2 points per game last season to help Man to a 16-2 record and its first state championship. The captain of the all-state team, he recently received scholarship offers from Marshall University, as well as Drexel and Fairfield.
“First and foremost, I would love to thank God for this opportunity to better myself as a basketball player,” Ball said. “I would also like to thank Man High School and the best fans in the state, thank you for all the memories we shared along the way. I love you guys and thanks for all of your support along the way.”
Ball thanked Hillbillies head coach T.J. Blevins and Man’s assistants, along with his teammates for helping him become a college-caliber player and for the state title.
“Winning a state championship for my hometown will be something I told closely for the rest of my life,” Ball said.
Ball also thanked The Miller School coach Jack Meriwether, who formerly coached at West Virginia Wesleyan College.
“I’m ready to begin this journey,” said Ball, a 1,000-point scorer on pace to break the school record set by Jordan Simpson.
The Miller School of Albemarle is a boarding school for students in grades 8 through 12.