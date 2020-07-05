HUNTINGTON — Monday may feel like the dog days of summer for many, but for Marshall’s football team, it is an important date.
Monday starts the summer access phase for coaches, transitioning Marshall from voluntary workouts to mandatory workouts in which players will be joined by the coaching staff in the start of preparations for the 2020 football season.
While the season will still be 54 days away on Monday, Marshall’s start to practice is only one of 12 nationally that is getting underway.
That means many eyes nationally will be on the Herd as the microscope is put on teams getting prepared for college football in the COVID-19 era.
Last month, the NCAA Division I Council approved a recommendation by the Football Oversight Committee which kept the preseason practice schedule the same, but modified the summer access period, which is what starts on Monday.
Monday’s session begins the first leg of the summer access period, which is allowed to start 25 days before the first preseason practice.
During the first leg, the team is allowed to engage in eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review with film review not exceeding two hours per week.
It is the first time that the entire team has convened since COVID-19 shut down sports on March 12 — just three days before the Herd was set to begin its spring practice sessions.
Many players were on campus for voluntary workouts, but those were solely at the discretion of the student-athlete. Now with the transition to mandatory summer access, student-athletes who are wanting to participate in 2020 will be on-site.
The first leg of the mandatory summer access period runs for roughly 11 days before transitioning to the second leg.
The second leg, which starts 14 days prior to the start of practice (July 17) increases the number of mandatory hours from eight to 20 and incorporates walk-throughs with a football and meetings — a unique wrinkle to the summer schedule that is geared to make up for the lack of a spring session for many of the FBS members.
Pending any delays or issues due to COVID-19, Marshall football’s 2020 preseason football practice is scheduled to begin on July 31.
Marshall’s 2020 season opener is currently set for Aug. 29 at East Carolina.