PEDRO, Ohio -- Coal Grove secured a playoff berth with a 20-13 victory at Rock Hill Friday to close the regular season.
Whyatt Mannon completed 6 of 7 passes for 113 yards for the Hornets (5-4 overall, 4-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Chase Hall carried 25 times for 99 yards and one touchdown. Steven Simpson added 71 yards on 13 attempts.
Mannon threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jarren Hicks on Coal Grove's first possession for a 6-0 lead. The Redmen (3-5, 2-5) took a 7-6 lead on Skylar Kidd's 11-yard TD run and Blake Wilson's extra point. The Hornets regained the lead when Mannon passed 17 yards to Perry Kingery for a touchdown 8:15 before halftime. Hall answered with a 6-yard touchdown run to make it 20-7. Owen Hankins' touchdown with 2:01 left in the third quarter set the score.
The Hornets visit Barnesville (8-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the Division V playoffs.
GALLIA ACADEMY 35, SOUTH POINT 13: The Blue Devils (4-3 overall, 2-2 OVC) clinched a playoff berth with a victory over the Pointers (1-8, 1-6) at Alumni Stadium.
Hunter Shamblin scored on a 12-yard run to rally Gallia Academy from a 7-6 deficit. Shamblin scored earlier from the 4. Caleb Stout kicked a 39-yard field to put the Blue Devils up 15-7 at halftime. Brody Fellure sandwiched TD runs of 15 and 8 yards around a 27-yard scoring pass to Kenyon Franklin as Gallia Academy pulled away in the second half.
The Blue Devils return to action at 7 p.m. Friday at Heath in the Division IV playoffs. South Point entertains River Valley in a regular-season game at 7 p.m. Friday.
SOUTH GALLIA 26, RIVER VALLEY 7: South Gallia (1-7) broke a 22-game losing streak with a triumph over the Raiders (2-6) in Mercerville, Ohio. The Rebels rallied from a 7-6 deficit to win, avenging a 31-0 loss to River Valley earlier this season.
River Valley plays its regular-season finale at 7 p.m. Friday at South Point.
WAHAMA 48, CALHOUN COUNTY 14: The White Falcons (4-4, 2-3 Little Kanawha Conference) racked up 555 total yards, 392 rushing, to wallop the Red Devils (2-8, 0-6) in Mason, West Virginia.
Wahama plays again at 7 p.m. Friday at Magnolia.
Cross country
BOYD BOYS, GIRLS WIN: Boyd County swept the Kentucky Class AA, Region 6 meet titles as J.B. Terrill won the boys race and Sophia Newsome the girls.
Terrill set a school record in 15:35.75 in outrunning runner-up Davis Brown of Russell, who finished in 15:45.78. Newsome outran teammate Sami Govey, finishing in 18:43.09 for a seven-second victory.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
