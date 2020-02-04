ROME TOWNSHIP — The Fairland High School coaches and players love to see Mason Manns have a big game.
Manns is the only senior on the boys basketball roster for the Dragons. His playing time comes late, or a little sooner in case of a blowout.
Fairland had its way with Huntington St. Joe on Tuesday night, winning, 82-45, in the Carl York Center. Contributions by Manns came in the second half when he scored 15 points, 12 in the final quarter. His first two baskets in the fourth came on close-in shots. The final two came on three-pointers and his teammates and coach stood and voiced their approval when the shots went through.
“It’s awesome, amazing,” Manns said. “We had plays for their defenses. Backdoor on cuts or threes. I’m just going. My teammates are so supportive.”
So is Fairland coach Nathan Speed.
“Everyone on the bench is up when he (Mason) shoots,” Speed said. “Our only senior. Here for four years. He practices hard every day and gives it all in games.”
Fairland had a 12-6 lead late in the first period, then went on a 9-2 run to end the quarter for a 21-8 lead. The margin continued to grow from that points as starters for the Dragons worked the ball inside time and again or found Clayton Thomas open for threes. Aiden Porter led Fairland (18-2) with 22 points, 13 coming in the second half. Thomas netted 18 on five three-pointers and 3-for-3 effort at the foul line after getting fouled on a three-point shot. Jacob Polcyn scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half.
“Our offense was more fundamental,” Speed said. “We were able to execute. Solid effort on defense. Passing wise, good. Spacing on offense good.”
Jaylen Motley and Christian Layne each scored 11 points to lead the Irish (7-9).
St. Joe’s next game is Friday at home against Pendleton County. Fairland goes to Rock Hill that night and can clinch at least a share of its fifth consecutive Ohio Valley Conference championship.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 8 14 11 12 — 45: Motley 11, Price 5, Johnson 4, Short 4, Hickman 9, Layne 11, Yinah 1.
FAIRLAND 21 26 20 15 — 82: Polcyn 12, Porter 22, Hunt 6, Thomas 18, Williams 2, Schmitt 4, Taylor 3, Manns 15.