With the leaves falling quickly now that the calendar is flipped to the page titled “November,” my hunting habits have landed squarely on squirrels.
Don’t get me wrong, I fully understand that the rut for whitetails is drawing near, and there is no finer time to be in a tree with a bow, but hear me out before you call the paper and report that the outdoor-column guy has gone nuts.
I have a friend who absolutely adores chasing squirrels and he and I have the best time sneaking off for an afternoon hunt on a pretty day or for an hour or so when a morning allows. This is our seventh season hunting squirrels together and to be honest, we are having more fun than ever. We enjoy each other’s company and we are a good team in the woods. After seven seasons of pursuit, we know each other’s habits and hunting styles and how best to use our skills to execute at a high level.
My friend is a squirrel hunting master — there’s no doubt about that. It is a big part of his life and simply comes natural to him. I have seen him pull off some amazing feats in the hardwoods. But the most incredible thing about my friend, he has taught me so much about hunting and the game animal we pursue and I feel obligated to repay him by going afield with him as much as possible.
This past week, my friend again amazed me with his knowledge of the squirrel woods. To be perfectly transparent with you, my friend happens to be a hunting dog — a squirrel dog with the name of Boogie. Here is a quick hunting story that highlights his mastery of squirrel hunting.
On this particular day, we set our sights on fox squirrels. Fox squirrels can often be found on edges of fields or openings that have large mast trees on their edges — that is when there are acorns or some other mast for them to eat. On this day, we set our sights on a livestock grazing pasture and I had planned on walking its edge just inside the wood line. The weather was turning quickly as a front approached — I could feel the winds picking up on my face and there was moisture in the air. Not the perfect condition or day for critters to be moving.
As we crossed the open field, Boogie threw his head up and stuck his nose in the wind. That’s all it took. He sprinted toward the woods as fast as a greyhound. When I reached the wood patch, I watched as he sniffed and looked up the trunk of every tree in the patch. He knew there was a squirrel in one of the trees and he was using his senses to determine which tree.
As I watched him unlock the mystery, I was concerned. The answer to the riddle involved massive, old oak trees — the kind of trees you find along with old fields and fence rows that have been there for many, many decades. He settled in on a massive oak and began to bark loudly, notifying me and the world that he had found the squirrel.
At the tip-top of the tree, with the wind increasing from blowing to gusts, I spotted a large fox squirrel. Boogie had smelled the squirrel from far away in the field and had located him some 80 feet above him in a tree. I have no earthly idea how he knew, but by his excited barking, I can only say that he absolutely knew — it was obvious to him.
Dogs are amazing, and working dogs fascinate me. Boogie is the reason I hunt squirrels during prime deer hunting time — he is my friend and hunting buddy.