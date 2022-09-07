The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

web high school sports icon blox

Get the best and latest Tri-State area High school sports coverage in The Herald-Dispatch.

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Noah Marcum scored on a header with 2:11 left in the game to help Fairland forge a 3-3 tie with Rock Hill Tuesday in boys high school soccer at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.

The Dragons took a 1-0 lead when Zaid Mustafa scored with 30:56 left in the first half. Ethan Bias tied it at 18:59. Sam Simpson put the Redmen ahead 5:51 into the second half, but Will Davis knotted the score 2-2 with 16:16 remaining. Simpson scored again with 3:29 left, but Rock Hill held the lead just 1:18 before Marcum set the score.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you