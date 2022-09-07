ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Noah Marcum scored on a header with 2:11 left in the game to help Fairland forge a 3-3 tie with Rock Hill Tuesday in boys high school soccer at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
The Dragons took a 1-0 lead when Zaid Mustafa scored with 30:56 left in the first half. Ethan Bias tied it at 18:59. Sam Simpson put the Redmen ahead 5:51 into the second half, but Will Davis knotted the score 2-2 with 16:16 remaining. Simpson scored again with 3:29 left, but Rock Hill held the lead just 1:18 before Marcum set the score.
RUSSELL 4, BOYD COUNTY 3: Jacob Lodwick's successful kick from the mark gave the Red Devils a triumph over the Lions in overtime in Flatwoods, Kentucky. The Lions (5-2) scored three goals in 10 minutes for a 3-0 lead only to see Russell (4-3) respond with a trio of goals, including one to tie it in the 77th minute.
Girls soccer
EAST CARTER 10, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Emersyn Elliott scored three goals and assisted on another as the Raiders (7-3) walloped the Musketeers (2-4) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Peyton Sparks scored two goals, Ashlynn Eliott scored one and issued two assists and Ellie Thomas scored a goal and handed out an assist. Karli Boyd, Olivia Seasor and Hannah Felty also scored. Brayleigh Boggs made three saves.
Volleyball
FAIRVIEW 3, ASHLAND 1: Graycin Price made 21 kills and 10 digs as the Eagles (9-3) beat the Volleycats 25-20, 18-25, 27-25, 25-16 in Anderson Gym. Kierra Fry made 33 assists, Kameron Fry 27 digs, Shelby Marcum 15 digs and Lilly McGlone 14 digs. The victory was Fairview's seventh in a row.
RACELAND 3, ELLIOTT COUNTY 0: Kody Haddix made 22 digs to help the Rams (13-1) to a 25-6, 25-11, 25-4 triumph over the Lions (1-4).
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.