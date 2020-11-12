SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Cincinnati Mariemont (22-0) scored four goals off corner kicks in a 5-0 victory Wheelersburg (21-1) Wednesday night in the Division III state boys soccer semifinals.
Evan Farrell scored off an assist by Luke Brothers 10 minutes into the contest to give the Warriors the only goal needed to send Mariemont to its first state championship game. The Warriors will play Youngstown Mooney, a 1-0 victor over Ottawa Hills in the other semifinal, Saturday at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus in the championship game.
Boden Gall’s header off a corner kick by Brothers at 17:16 gave Mariemont a 2-0 lead. Brothers passed Kyle Croll on the next two goals to give him 26 assists for the season. Chase Hollander capped the scoring with 8:20 to play.