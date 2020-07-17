EDITOR’S NOTE: Throughout the summer, The Herald-Dispatch will look at how local former high school stars performed with their college teams. Following is a review of some student-athletes who played football at Marietta College:
- Caleb Browning, Wheelersburg H.S., football. A 6-foot-1, 285-pound sophomore, Browning provided offensive line depth last season.
- Malik Grier, Huntington H.S., football. A sophomore defensive back, Grier made 44 tackles, 23 solo and one for a loss last season. He intercepted one pass, returning it 18 yards, and broke up four passes. Grier made a career-high nine tackles Oct. 21 vs. Heidelberg.
- Dillon Lunsford, Chesapeake H.S., football. A 6-foot-2, 200-pound freshman linebacker, Lunsofrd was redshirted last season. He majors in psychology.
- Brevin Webb, Chesapeake H.S., football. The 6-2, 277-pound sophomore offensive lineman played in five games last season. He majors in land and energy management.
- Carsey Wilder, Spring Valley H.S., football. The 5-11, 190-pound sophomore provided depth at wide receiver last season.
- Cleveland Wilder, Spring Valley H.S., football. Offensive linemen don’t accumulate many statistics, but the 5-foot-11, 242-pound Wilder helped several other Pioneers add to their rushing, passing and receiving totals last season. Wilder played in all 10 games on Marietta’s offensive line.
- Zach Wright, Chesapeake H.S., football. The 6-4, 236-pound sophomore defensive lineman made seven tackles, three solo, in six games in 2019.