HUNTINGTON — Goalkeeper Mac Markun earned a shutout as Huntington High defeated host Spring Valley 6-0 Tuesday in a girls high school soccer Class AAA sectional tournament.
Tess Weiler scored three goals, two on headers, and assisted Sophie Weiler and Cali Ellis on two others. Jaycee McLintic also scored. Grace Ferguson chipped in an assist.
The Highlanders advance to the finals at 8 p.m. Thursday vs. Cabell Midland in Ona.
Boys soccer
DUNBAR 2, BOYD COUNTY 0: Joany Chavez and Arturo Gutierrez scored to lift defending state champion Paul Laurence Dunbar (16-2-3) over the Lions (11-4-2) in the first round of the state tournament in Lexington. The Bulldogs take on Corbin in the quarterfinals.
FAIRLAND 3, PORTSMOUTH WEST 0: Ben Prino scored the winning goal at the 32:26 mark to give the Dragons a Division III sectional tournament triumph over the Senators at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio.
Evan Williams and Will Davis also scored.
Fairland plays at Ironton St. Joe for the sectional championship Thursday.
ROCK HILL 6, WEST UNION 1: Sam Simpson's hat trick helped the host Redmen defeat the Dragons in a Division III sectional tournament semifinal in Pedro, Ohio.
Brayden Adams, Christian DePreist and Dawson Lewis also scored. Adams, DePriest and Connor Blagg issued assists. Ethan Cantrell scored on a penalty kick for West Union.
IRONTON ST. JOE 12, SHENANDOAH 0: Eight different Flyers scored in a Division III sectional tournament victory over the Zeps (1-11-1) in Ironton. Zachary Johnson scored four goals and Landon Rowe two as Ironton St. Joe improved to 12-4-1.
Bryson Burcham, Aiden DeBoard, Brady Medinger, Carson Lyons and Eric Dutey also scored. Johnson made three assists and Rowe two. Evan Balestra made one save.
Volleyball
COAL GROVE 3, WEST UNION 1: Kelsey Fraley made 52 assists as the homestanding Hornets beat the Dragons 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21 in a Division III sectional tournament game. Fraley scored 22 points, Olivia Kingrey 19, Kenadee Keaton 16, Gracie Damron 15, Kylie Montgomery and Alivia Noel 13. Damron made 11 blocks and 12 kills. Noel made 13 digs. Montgomery had 16 digs and 14 kills. Keaton contributed 15 digs.
Coal Grove visits Wheelersburg at 6 p.m. Thursday for the sectional title.
ASHLAND 3, FAIRVIEW 1: The Volleycats (29-7) defeated the Eagles 25-14, 25-11, 31-33, 25-19 in the 64th District semifinals at Holy Family High School. Ashland takes on Boyd County at 7 p.m. Thursday for the championship. Fairview finished 26-9, tying a program record for victories.
LEWIS COUNTY 3, RUSSELL 1: The Lions (18-11) beat the Red Devils 25-11, 18-25, 25-14, 25-15 in the 63rd District tournament in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Lewis County will entertain Raceland at 6 p.m. Thursday in the championship game. Russell ended 14-15.
MEIGS 3, LYNCHBURG-CLAY 0: The Marauders won a Division III sectional quarterfinal 25-17, 25-9, 25-6 over the Mustangs in Pomeroy, Ohio. Andrea Miller handed out 22 assists. Meigs goes to Fairfield on Thursday for a semifinal contest.
