HUNTINGTON — Goalkeeper Mac Markun earned a shutout as Huntington High defeated host Spring Valley 6-0 Tuesday in a girls high school soccer Class AAA sectional tournament.

Tess Weiler scored three goals, two on headers, and assisted Sophie Weiler and Cali Ellis on two others. Jaycee McLintic also scored. Grace Ferguson chipped in an assist.

