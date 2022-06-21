Editor’s note: This is the third installment in a 12-part series looking at Marshall football’s 2022 opponents. As Marshall enters a new conference in 2022, this game throws it back to an old Mid-American Conference rival as the Herd travels to Bowling Green.
HUNTINGTON — With just four wins a year ago, the Bowling Green State Falcons will be stronger than they appear on paper in 2022.
The Falcons’ four wins in 2021 was the most they’ve won in a single season since 2016, when they also went 4-8, but a double-digit victory over Mid-American Conference rival Ohio to end the year sent Bowling Green to the offseason with plenty of optimism. And for good reason.
The core of their team returns in 2022, including their top three wide receivers, the top seven rushers and plenty of starting experience on the defensive side of the ball, with the addition of talent through the transfer portal in key positions.
Scot Loeffler is in his fourth season as the head coach at Bowling Green, inheriting one of the nation’s biggest rebuilding projects as the Falcons’ offense and defense both ranked nearly last in the nation in production the season before his arrival.
He is starting to see the fruits of his labor unfold on the gridiron.
In many ways, the Falcons were a pass first team, relying on the arm of Matt McDonald, who threw 393 times and racked up more than 2,500 yards with a dozen touchdowns to seven interceptions.
His leading receiver, Tyrone Brody, was one of two targets to eclipse the 500-yard mark in 2021, hauling in 36 catches for 596 yards and a team-high five touchdowns.
All-MAC tight end Christian Sims is also back in the fold after tallying 418 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.
Austin Osburne led the team with 64 receptions, good for 546 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Falcons, who were one of the youngest teams in college football a season ago.
But inexperience is not an excuse this year after competing with just 21 upperclassmen last year. Beyond the quarterback and wide receivers, those returning in the backfield accounted for each of Bowling Green’s 1,621 rushing yards last season.
Terion Stewart carried 70 times in nine games and led the team with 432 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Nick Mosley and Jaison Patterson each reached the end zone twice and combined for 638 yards on the ground, and McDonald rushed 80 times for 287 yards and four touchdowns.
Throw in role players like Taron Keith, Jamal Johnson and Jhaylin Embry and it becomes a running back room that’s no longer short on reps and have proven themselves to be effective when needed.
On top of that, they’ll be working behind a bolstered offensive line after picking up three key additions by way of the transfer portal.
Offensive tackle Cedric Dunbar II (Jackson State), offensive guard Delonus Kabir (Florida A&M) and offensive tackle Kameren Stewart (Coastal Carolina) will join the offensive line group for the coming season and are expected to compete for starting roles.
If there is an area where question marks appear for the Falcons, it’s on special teams as they are forced to replace All-American place-kicker Nate Needham, punter Matt Naranjo and long snapper James Carolan.
Special teams coordinator Alex Bayer is also entering his first year with the program. Bowling Green’s roster currently has five place-kickers and two punters, with two of their kickers also carrying punter designations.
Owen Rozanc, a transfer from West Liberty University (West Virginia) appears to be the favorite for Needham’s replacement at place-kicker, but no starter has been named. Mason Lawler, who handled kickoffs for Bowling Green last season, will likely be in that same role. Also in the mix is former Bowling Green soccer player Spencer Straka.