Editor’s note: This is the second in a 12-part series looking at Marshall’s opponents for the 2022 football season. Marshall’s second game of the 2022 season will be historic as the Thundering Herd makes its first trip in program history to South Bend, Indiana, to take on Notre Dame.
HUNTINGTON — The Thundering Herd's first trip to South Bend, Indiana for a matchup with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be full of story lines.
At the forefront of the conversation will be how the Irish adjust to the changes that have occurred this offseason and the talent it must replace, specifically on the offensive side of the football.
It starts with a change at the head of the program, as Marcus Freeman has moved from defensive coordinator to head coach following the swift exit of former coach Brian Kelly who took the same position at LSU.
Freeman arrived at Notre Dame as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in January 2021 and was named the 30th head coach in program history a short 11 months later.
Then throw in a change at running backs coach after Lance Taylor left that position for the offensive coordinator spot at Louisville and was replaced by first-year coach Deland McCullough.
On top of that, the Irish graduated two players that accounted for a significant portion of their offensive production from a season in which they went 11-2, falling only to national runner-up Cincinnati and Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Notre Dame's leading rusher from 2021, Kyren Williams, amassed over 1,000 yards a year ago and quarterback Jack Coan led an offense that averaged 35.2 points-per-game against some of the stiffest competition in college football.
But it's still a team that has aspirations to be in the conversation for the College Football Playoff and ultimately play for the National Championship, but to do so will require a fast start to the season.
Much of their hope lies with the offensive line who returns a wealth of experience and how healthy the running backs on the roster can stay, specifically Chris Tyree who is expected to take an increased workload this season.
Up front, the offense returns four starters on the offensive line which will pave way for names like Chris Tyree, Logan Diggs, Tyler Buchner, Michael Mayer, Braden Lenzy, and Avery Davis to have big seasons.
Diggs, who carried the ball just six times last season was expected to make a big jump up the depth chart but was slowed during the winter with lower body issues and then tore his labrum in the spring game, which could cost him part of the 2022 season.
Mayer is one of the premier tight end prospects in the country, leading the team in receptions (71) last season while tallying up 840 yards and seven touchdowns.
And then there's Tyler Buchner. The Irish signal caller appeared in ten games a season ago but only threw 35 passes, completing 21 and tossing three interceptions.
Buchner never saw extensive playing time as a freshman for Notre Dame but even with a small sample size in terms of throwing the football, he impressed with his legs, finishing as the team's second leading rusher with 336 yards on 46 attempts, an average of about seven yards-per-carry.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Irish are well-equipped to fill a hole left by safety Kyle Hamilton who was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Undoubtedly, the defensive focal point will be defensive end Isaiah Foskey.
The 6-5, 260-pound senior has become a dependable pass rusher, coming on the scene with 4.5 sacks and 20 tackles in 2020 followed by 11 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, and six forced fumbles to accompany 38 tackles in 2021.
Under now head coach Marcus Freeman's direction, the Irish left much to be desired finishing ranked 64th in total defense after allowing 19.7 points-per-game.
Cam Hart and Clarence Lewis are back at cornerback with starting experience and TaRiq Bracy could be a breakout star. At safety, the Irish bring in Northwestern transfer and former All-American Brandon Joseph which will make up for the loss of Hamilton.