Editor’s note: This is the fourth installment in a 12-part series looking at Marshall football’s 2022 opponents. As Marshall enters the Sun Belt in 2022, we look at the Herd’s first in conference game of the season.
HUNTINGTON — The Troy Trojans are not new to the Sun Belt Conference, but not all of what lies ahead is familiar territory for the football program.
The school has been a member of the conference since 2004, and since the introduction of the East and West divisions of the Sun Belt in 2019, Troy has played as a member of the East division.
With four new teams entering the league for football, the Trojans will now compete in the West for the first time.
They’ll do so under first-year head coach Jon Sumrall, who returns to Troy after a four-year absence with coaching stops at Ole Miss (2018) and Kentucky (2018-21) in between stints with the Trojans.
From 2015-17, he served as Troy’s defensive coordinator under now-West Virginia head coach Neal Brown.
During his tenure at Troy, Sumrall helped lead the Trojans to a pair of bowl victories, the school’s first since 2010, the 2017 Sun Belt Conference title and a victory at LSU.
The Trojans won a school-record 11 games in 2017, and the Troy defense ranked first in the nation in red zone defense, second in tackles for loss per game, seventh in rushing defense, 11th in scoring defense and 24th in total defense per game.
There’s some work to do to get back to that level of success, but Sumrall and company have the means to do it. Troy has not won more than five games in a season since 2018 (10-3), failing to qualify for a bowl game in each of the past three seasons.
The Trojans were just one win away from bowl eligibility a season ago but dropped their final three regular season games to Appalachian State, Louisiana and Georgia State, some of the top competition in the conference.
Perhaps the biggest question for the Trojans is who will start at quarterback after both Gunnar Watson and Taylor Powell played and started multiple games for Troy.
Powell earned the starting job in 2021 after transferring into the program from Missouri. He started the first five games of the year, but Watson was given the start in Week 6 against Georgia Southern following a 2-3 start.
The offense appeared to be more efficient with Watson under center as they went on to win three of the next four games. Powell played the second half of a 31-24 win over South Alabama after Watson was injured in the first half, but would not make another start in 2021.
That seems to make Watson the favorite entering 2022, but there’s even more competition on the way in the quarterback room with the arrival of Utah transfer Peter Costelli, a former four-star recruit out of high school.
Whichever quarterback earns the starting job will be throwing to a talented group of receivers led by Tez Johnson, who was by far the favorite target for both Powell and Watson a year ago, catching 67 passes for a team-high 735 yards and four touchdowns.
In terms of receptions and receiving yards, that’s more than double the next highest total for a Troy receiver in 2021. Jabre Barber and tight end Deyunkrea Lewis each caught three touchdowns and are expected to return to the team for the 2022 season.
Kimani Vidal, the team’s leading rusher from last season, is also back in the fold for the Trojans after carrying the ball 152 times for 701 yards for an average of 4.6 yards per carry to go along with five touchdowns.
The heart and soul of the Trojan defense, linebacker Carlten Martial, will attempt to have a repeat performance from a breakout year in 2021 with a team-high 127 tackles, 10 of those for loss, a pair of sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery after starting every game for Troy.
Safety Craig Slocum Jr. also figures to be in the conversation when it comes to defensive leaders after capping off a successful spring season with two interceptions in the spring scrimmage.