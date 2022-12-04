HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s football team has accepted an invitation to the Myrtle Beach Bowl and will face Connecticut on Dec. 19 in Conway, South Carolina, the Sun Belt announced Sunday afternoon.
The Myrtle Beach Bowl will be played at Brooks Stadium, a 20,000-seat facility located on the campus of Coastal Carolina, and will be nationally televised on ESPN.
“I think anytime you can get another game added onto the end of your season it’s a positive,” Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. “(It is) positive for the seniors, positive for the program, positive for the community and we just happened to hit the jackpot with a good location, phenomenal opponent and being able to extend the game one more season.”
It will be the second-ever meeting between the two programs, both of which will have occurred in postseason play.
Marshall last met the Huskies at the St. Petersburg Bowl in 2015, when freshman quarterback Chase Litton completed 23 of 34 passes for 218 yards and one touchdown and Nick Smith added three field goals as Marshall beat UConn 16-10, earning its 10th win of the year.
The Herd is eyeing its ninth win of 2022 after finishing the regular season 8-4 and is also looking to snap a three-game losing streak in bowl games and earn its first postseason win of the Charles Huff era in Huntington. Marshall lost to UCF in the 2019 Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, to Buffalo in the 2020 Camellia Bowl and was defeated by Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl last season.
Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears said the Myrtle Beach Bowl had become a fan favorite since the Herd became bowl eligible, and said it certainly played a part in the Herd’s desire to be there and that he hopes fans follow.
“There’s this expectation that you come with us, Huntington,” Spears said. “We’re going to make a home for you wherever the heck we are and we’re thankful and grateful for the support we’ve had over the years so anytime we get a chance to put us in a position where we can expect them to come and then know they’ll enjoy it and have the ability to connect to it, that felt pretty good.”
As far as the opponent, UConn began the season 1-4 but won five of its last seven games with road losses to Ball State and Army mixed in. The Huskies have a pair of 500-yard rushers in the backfield in Victor Rosa (561) and Devontae Houston (538), and have scored nine and three touchdowns respectively.
Quarterback Zion Turner appeared in all 12 games and completed more than 60% of his passes for 1,241 yards and nine touchdowns to go with seven interceptions. Backup Cale Millen played in 11 games but had more rushing attempts (14) than he did passing (12). Millen ran for 104 yards and a touchdown and threw another in 2022.
The Myrtle Beach Bowl is in its third year after launching in the 2020 season. Previous winners of the bowl game include Appalachian State (def. North Texas 56-28) and Tulsa (def. Old Dominion 30-17). The attendance record for the game was set last season, when 6,557 took in the Golden Hurricane’s win.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
