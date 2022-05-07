HUNTINGTON — Historically, the state of Florida has been a recruiting hotbed for the Marshall Thundering Herd football team, and that doesn't appear to be slowing down.
Marshall picked up a commitment by Jadarius Green-McKnight on Tuesday, making him the third transfer to join the Herd from Florida State University this offseason.
Wide receiver Bryan Robinson and running back Khalan Laborn were the first two ex-Seminoles to arrive at Marshall, doing so before spring practice began as they settled into their new roles.
Head coach Charles Huff has bolstered the roster using the transfer portal throughout the offseason but has stated the importance of making sure the player fits the Marshall profile and can be an asset to the team's success. No player, he added, is recruited out of the portal without some sort of existing connection to Marshall, be it a coach or otherwise.
"It's not the free-agency pool where you can just dial up the guy you need," Huff said. "You have to investigate and research it and we've been able to use it to our benefit so far and we want to do the same thing moving forward."
Green-McKnight appeared in seven games in two years for the Seminoles, seeing action in the final five games of the 2020 season and was limited to just two appearances in the final two games of last season. He has recorded one tackle and arrives at Marshall with three years of eligibility remaining.
A four-star recruit out of Dunbar High School in Florida, Green-McKnight was the No. 25-ranked safety in the country and No. 35 overall prospect in the state of Florida. He chose FSU over Miami, Tennessee, Notre Dame and Auburn, among others, according to 247 Sports. He entered the portal on April 21 and committed to the Herd just 12 days later.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
