CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Nick Kelly looked relaxed as he sat in a booth at Southern Pecan restaurant here last week.
Clad in a Marshall hat and a Charlotte FC team jacket, Kelly scoured the restaurant’s menu before listening to the specials and selecting his early lunch for the busy day that awaited him.
Perhaps it was one of the easiest decisions Kelly had on a cool Saturday in February.
These days, Kelly’s role in sports is much different than his former Saturdays in the fall when he served as a kicker for Marshall in the early 2000s.
Recently, Kelly was named as the chief executive officer of Tepper Sports and Entertainment, which controls the NFL's Carolina Panthers, the Charlotte FC MLS expansion team and Bank of America Stadium.
That means the laid-back Marshall alum is responsible for the sports and entertainment success of owner David Tepper, who is the NFL’s richest owner with a value of $16 billion.
Kelly earned Tepper’s nomination to the position after seeing his success in navigating the launch of an MLS expansion franchise in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic within a 12-month window -- an impressive feat.
Now, within one month of that MLS team taking the field for its first match on March 5, Kelly is adding an NFL franchise and operations for Charlotte’s biggest entertainment venue to his plate.
Kelly is also doing so while he and his wife, Kristen, are expecting their first child within the next 10 days.
“It's been a busy year,” Kelly said with a laugh. “It's fun, though. It's the kind of pressure you want. It's making sure you can balance truly starting a family plus, at the same time, so many people across the city and state have worked so hard to get this soccer team right, so you want to make sure you don't lose focus over the last 30 days.”
Kelly’s excitement for the new MLS franchise is easily felt when he discusses it his expectations, which are to make Charlotte FC "a team for the Carolinas."
Charlotte FC has sold more than 60,000 tickets for its inaugural home match on March 5 and, under Kelly’s supervision, the franchise has exceeded 20,000 season tickets.
Those are not Kelly’s goals, however. The goals Kelly has in mind would be 30,000 season tickets sold and a sell-out crowd that eclipses the stadium’s capacity of 74,867.
Are those goals lofty? Yes. Impossible? Nothing is impossible, according to Kelly.
But that’s Kelly’s approach -- make goals so high that sometimes you fail. If you don’t fail, you proved to yourself what could be done. If you do fail, learn from those failures so you can improve in the future.
It’s that type of mindset that earned Kelly the nomination as a Sports Business Journal “40 Under 40” Hall of Famer.
In his profile with SBJ, Kelly denoted that he gets fired up being told no, which also stays in line with his goals.
While Kelly is at the top of big business in the sports world, working for one of its most influential and affluent players, the mentality that he takes within his business dealings -- whether external interests or inter-departmental communications -- is one built on relationships.
That, to Kelly, is the key to success -- a key that was influenced by his time at Marshall.
"My time when I was in Huntington, it was all about the importance of the connectivity to the community," Kelly said.
Providing that interpersonal and intimate experience for fans while bringing together everyone in the Carolinas brings its challenges, including different challenges for the fledgling Charlotte FC start-up and the established Carolina Panthers brand.
“With Charlotte FC, we have tried to take the community approach that there are a lot of people here in the Carolinas who weren't here 25-plus years ago when the Panthers started,” Kelly said. “What we've seen is that there isn't necessarily a base of soccer fans who have an existing club. Charlotte is a big transplant market and we really feel like we can be their first team of the Carolinas.
“For us to do that, we have to be representative of the entire community. As we do events, we look at the Hispanic community, the Black community, we're looking at higher-end neighborhoods as well as lower-end neighborhoods. We have to be everywhere and we have to be more than just Charlotte. It's conscious. We're deliberately doing these things. It's not just one of those things that we hope comes together.”
Kelly said the most key ingredient for external success in the greater Charlotte area is for him to make sure that, internally, the employees within Tepper Sports share the same fire for success.
He used Charlotte FC as the blueprint for what he wants to accomplish with all of Tepper Sports and Entertainment as he moves forward.
“The culture we've tried to build within our building with our employees has been one of the things that we're proud of,” Kelly said. “I think the opportunity to recently expand those responsibilities to include the Carolina Panthers and Bank of America Stadium, as well, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“Our priorities right now remain to have a very successful launch of the soccer club and then take some of the good stuff that's going on there and bring it back to the conversations as we talk about building a winning culture with Coach [Matt] Rhule on the Panthers’ side of things. The biggest job is to marry across so that everybody is one big family and we support each other.”
As Kelly completed that statement, he took a satisfying and, perhaps, poetic bite of Southern Pecan’s signature pecan pie while again smiling.
Kelly knows sports and entertainment is a huge piece of both Charlotte’s cultural and business scene.
Now, he’s charged with finding the right ingredients to make sure Tepper Sports and Entertainment gets as big a piece of the pie as it can.