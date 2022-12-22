The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s student-athletes finished the fall 2022 semester with a cumulative grade point average of 3.23.

“With the rigors and demands in scheduling, it is so inspiring to see our student-athletes produce these results in the classroom,” Marshall director of athletics Christian Spears said. “It is a tribute to their dedication in all walks of being a student-athlete and a tribute to our staff with our Buck Harless Student-Athlete Program, which continues to provide our student-athletes with the keys for success.”

