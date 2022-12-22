Rain showers early mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Low 4F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s student-athletes finished the fall 2022 semester with a cumulative grade point average of 3.23.
“With the rigors and demands in scheduling, it is so inspiring to see our student-athletes produce these results in the classroom,” Marshall director of athletics Christian Spears said. “It is a tribute to their dedication in all walks of being a student-athlete and a tribute to our staff with our Buck Harless Student-Athlete Program, which continues to provide our student-athletes with the keys for success.”
Marshall had 76 student-athletes finish with a 4.0 GPA for the fall semester while 222 student-athletes made the Dean’s List, which is at least a 3.3 GPA. There were also 272 student-athletes finishing with at least a 3.0.
Fifteen of Marshall University’s 16 athletics programs finished with at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA with women’s golf leading the way with a 3.87. Nine of Marshall’s 16 athletics programs finished with a cumulative GPA that is above the Dean’s List standard.
The following is a list, arranged by sport, of student-athletes who finished with 4.0 GPAs:
Baseball: Zac Addkison, Cole Agemy, Ryan Capuano, Daniel Carinci, Eddie Leon, Peyton Schofield.
Women’s Basketball: Terah Harness.
Women’s Golf: Abbey Bull, Emily McLatchey, Katherine Potter, Hanna Shrout.
