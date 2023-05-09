HUNTINGTON — The start and finish were each strong, but what happened in between led to an eighth straight loss for the Marshall baseball team.
Daniel Carinci got the Herd on the board with a solo home run in the third inning and Kyle Schaefer plated the only other run on a sacrifice fly to deep center field, but the Ohio Bobcats scored seven runs in between to earn a 7-2 win at George T. Smailes Field in Huntington, splitting the season series with Marshall.
“We hit the solo home run and mustered up another run with really good at-bats. I liked that,” Herd coach Greg Beals said. “Ayers gets a hit and advances; we hit a ball hard to move him and hit a ball hard to score him. That was good baseball, but about the extent of our offense.”
The big inning, once again, happened against the Herd’s defense. Ohio plated five runs, four of which were earned, in the sixth inning to take the lead for good.
“We stuck around and waited for that big inning to happen again, and it seems to be a common thread,” Beals said. “We need to be more competitive throughout every at-bat. We have nine opportunities to do something out there.”
Each team had chances early, notching a pair of singles in the first inning, but leaving the same number of runners stranded in both the top and bottom of the frame.
Schaefer walked to load the bases after back-to-back singles from Owen Ayers and Carinci, but the home half ended when Gio Ferraro grounded into a double play, leaving two runners on for the Herd. Ohio, too, stranded a pair of runners after consecutive singles with one out by grounding into a double play.
Carinci got the Herd on the board in the bottom of the third with a solo home run to left field, his fourth of the season, which gave Marshall a 1-0 advantage.
The Bobcats pitched by committee, throwing three arms for an inning each to begin the game. Carinci’s long ball came against Adam Beery.
Beery pitched two innings and Mitchel Hemmen followed with three frames and earned the win on the mound. Ohio coach Craig Moore said he was pleased with the half-dozen players that pitched in the win.
“Those pitchers have been struggling all year long in these Tuesday midweek games, but I thought they did a nice job today,” Moore said. “Defensively, our outfield made some good plays. Credit to Marshall, they put balls on the barrel, but they were ‘at-them’ balls and that’s baseball sometimes.”
Moore’s evaluation was accurate. Nine times a Marshall batter hit a pop-up to the outfield: once to left, twice to center and six times to the right fielder. The Herd logged just six hits after compiling four in the first three frames.
The Bobcats offense came alive in the middle innings and Ohio took the lead with a five-run sixth inning, which Will Sturek led off with a solo home run. The next two batters reached on a single and double, respectively, and then both came around to score, giving Ohio a 4-1 lead.
That sequence ended Chad Heiner’s day on the mound after 5 1/3 innings pitched. He allowed four runs on eight hits while striking out two Ohio batters. Eddie Leon entered in relief and the Bobcats tacked on two more runs for a 6-1 advantage.
Schaefer’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eight scored Ayers, who led off with a single. It was Schaefer’s team-leading 33rd RBI of the season.
Marshall returns to the field Wednesday 6:30 p.m., traveling to Morehead State to play in the front end of a home-and-home with the Eagles, who will return the favor next Tuesday.
“It’s an opportunity for us to play and we simply need to play,” Beals said. “We’ve got guys that can pitch, so we’re going to get guys in there for an opportunity to prove to themselves they can compete for the family, for our brotherhood here.”
OHIO 000 015 001 — 7 12 1
MARSHALL 001 000 010 — 2 6 1
Sells, Straub, Beery (3), Hemmen, Jerger and Olson (9); Heiner and Leon (6).
