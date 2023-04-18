The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Marshall baseball team outlasted Eastern Kentucky in a 13-inning baseball game that lasted over four hours Tuesday afternoon in the first of two meetings in as many days between the teams.

The Herd rallied from a 7-2 deficit after three innings to win 13-11 on a two-RBI single from Amari Bartee in the top of the 13th inning.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

