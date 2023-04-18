The Marshall baseball team outlasted Eastern Kentucky in a 13-inning baseball game that lasted over four hours Tuesday afternoon in the first of two meetings in as many days between the teams.
The Herd rallied from a 7-2 deficit after three innings to win 13-11 on a two-RBI single from Amari Bartee in the top of the 13th inning.
After falling behind by five runs, Marshall scored the next six and took the lead with a four-run sixth inning.
Kebler Peralta had an RBI triple to kick-start the comeback, followed by an RBI single from Eddie Leon and a double steal to pull within one.
Gio Ferraro doubled hand the Herd a one-run lead, 8-7.
EKU tied the game in the bottom of the sixth, then trailed 9-8 after Peralta scored on an error to put the Herd back in front. The Colonels took a 10-9 lead in the bottom of the eighth before Daniel Carinci tied it again with a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth.
Each team scored a run in the 10th inning. Marshall took a brief 11-10 lead when Owen Ayers drew a bases-loaded walk, but Charlie Ludwick’s home run to right field in the bottom of the 10th tied the game again.
Amari Bartee’s two-run single up the middle in the top of the 13th proved to be the game-winner.
Luke Edwards and Owen Ayers each doubled and hit home runs in the win and the Herd strung together its 13 runs on 20 total hits, supplemented by five EKU errors.
The Colonels collected 16 hits. Marshall committed two errors.
MARSHALL 011 024 101 100 2 — 13 20 2
E. KENTUCKY 241 001 020 100 0 — 11 16 5
Pitching
Heiner, Weyrich (6), Blevins, Agemy, Capuano and Harlow (11); Travis, Lawson (3), Faulkner, Vargas, Clancy, Milburn, Ceverino (8), Blanton, Hall (10) and Alderman.
