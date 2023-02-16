HUNTINGTON — On Wednesday, Greg Beals cut the grass at his new house for the first time since becoming the coach of the Marshall baseball team.
On Thursday, he and the team traveled to Hoover, Alabama for their season opening series against St. Louis. On Friday, he'll take the field for the first time as the Herd's skipper on grass that might be as freshly cut as his own.
Marshall, picked to finish 13th in the preseason Sun Belt preseason coaches poll, will embark upon a three-game weekend series with the Billikens, one game each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Beals said the starting pitchers for those contests will be Patrick Copen, Raymond Pacella and Zac Addkison.
For Beals, success starts on the mound, then trickles down to the rest of the defense.
"I think we have the chance to pitch the ball really well. With pitching being a strength as you look at our ball club, then you have to take care of the ball defensively," Beals said. "So we have emphasized good defense. Not just the mechanical side of it, but positioning, philosophy and making sure the player is in the right frame of mind to play good defense."
Marshall has 13 returning players with 25 newcomers. Luke Edwards returns to the Herd after reaching base in all but one game last year. He had a 61-game on-base streak from the 2021 season until the third-to-last game of the 2022 campaign. He led Conference USA in hits per game, averaging 1.53.
When hired, Beals opted to retain the assistant coaches that were on staff under former coach Jeff Waggoner. But with the large turnover on the roster, combined with a new brand of baseball Beals wants to bring, he said the team is ready to work through growing pains that might occur.
"What I have learned about these guys is that they're hungry. They want coaching. They want to get better. They want to play good baseball," Beals said. "That's what I'm fighting hard to keep providing them, right, wrong or indifferent. A different brand of baseball is what I'm trying to teach them -- a brand of baseball that I'm comfortable with and a style of baseball that my experience tells me we're going to have success (with) in the long run."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
