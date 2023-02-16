The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210516-hds-mubaseball
Buy Now

Marshall's Zac Addkison (35) pitches as the Marshall University baseball team takes on the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at George T. Smailes Field in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — On Wednesday, Greg Beals cut the grass at his new house for the first time since becoming the coach of the Marshall baseball team. 

On Thursday, he and the team traveled to Hoover, Alabama for their season opening series against St. Louis. On Friday, he'll take the field for the first time as the Herd's skipper on grass that might be as freshly cut as his own.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you