HUNTINGTON - On Tuesday, Marshall's baseball team will experience something the program hasn't since 1988.
The Thundering Herd will host a game between the state's two Division I schools in Huntington at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 23.
The game is part of a home-and-home series announced by the teams on Thursday. Marshall returns the trip to Morgantown on April 14.
Not only does the game bring together the state's Division I programs, it also reunites West Virginia coach Randy Mazey with Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick, who hired him for the head coaching job at East Carolina in 2003.
"Randy and I have had a great relationship for years," Hamrick said. "Actually, when they hired him at WVU, Mike Parsons and Oliver (Luck) called me about him. He's done great things up there with the baseball program."
Hamrick said the signing of the deal is important for the two programs to solidify their relationship as Marshall looks to complete its baseball stadium project.
"We have gone up there to Morgantown and we've played in Charleston," Hamrick said. "And when we get our new facility here, hopefully down the road, at our baseball stadium, we anticipate playing them here."
The Marshall-WVU baseball relationship is big within the university circles because it is one sport in which the state's two Division I teams compete.
This year, the men's soccer programs will add to that with the teams meeting on Wednesday, March 24, in Morgantown, one day after the baseball programs meet in Huntington.
Much like with soccer, Hamrick said the relationship of the coaches within those programs are what make those meetings work.
"I know he has a great relationship with (Marshall baseball coach) Jeff Waggoner and he enjoys playing us," Hamrick said.
For both teams, the matchups are a final tune-up before both get started in conference play. Following Tuesday's game, Marshall travels to Boca Raton, Florida, to take on Florida Atlantic in Conference USA play, while WVU will open its Big 12 slate at home against Kansas.
The game will serve as a homecoming of sorts for several of West Virginia's players, who get the chance to represent the Mountaineers closer to home.
West Virginia pitcher Madison Jeffrey is a former Cabell Midland standout who currently leads the Mountaineers in wins with a 2-0 record. He also is tied for the team lead in saves with one.
Former Hurricane pitcher Noah Short has also seen success as one of the team's top middle relievers. In five appearances, Short has a 1.35 earned run average, allowing just one earned run in 6⅔ innings.
Former Nitro standout Jake Carr has started three games for the Mountaineers, but has yet to record his first win.
The series came about as part of a rescheduled contest between the teams that was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Marshall was originally scheduled to travel to Morgantown for a contest on March 9.