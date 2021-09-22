HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will take on West Virginia University in baseball next month.
Thundering Herd coach Jeff Waggoner announced the 2021 fall baseball schedule on Wednesday. The highlight is a contest vs. the Mountaineers at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 in Morgantown.
“It’s a great way for us as a coaching staff to see different guys play,” Waggoner said. “It’s a fall game. Although you want your team to be competitive, you’re trying to find what guys are going to work on. It’ll be a learning experience, then afterward we’ll take the guys back and get better.”
Waggoner said he enjoys competing against WVU. The Herd and Mountaineers split a pair of games last spring. Marshall won 7-1 on March 23, WVU triumphed 9-3 on April 14.
“We’re excited about playing them,” Waggoner said. “They’re a great program under Coach (Randy) Mazey. It should be a fun night. With the Texas Tech football game the next day, it should be a good crowd. It’s always competitive when we play them. It’ll be a good way for us to find out more about our team and the new guys.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
