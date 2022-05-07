SAN ANTONIO — Travis Sankovich went 4 for 5 to jump start Marshall’s offense and the Thundering Herd made early run production stand up in a 9-6 win over UTSA on Saturday at Roadrunner Field.
In addition to Sankovich’s offensive output, the Herd was able to find gaps throughout the contest with six of the team’s 13 hits going for extra bases.
Kyle Schaefer hit a two-run home run in the top of the third to push the Marshall lead to 4-0, then had an RBI double to cap a five-run fourth inning in which Jordon Billups also had a two-run double as Marshall (20-25-1, 9-14 Conference USA) took command 9-1.
That proved to be enough, although UTSA (31-15, 15-7 C-USA) tried to make it interesting in the late innings, getting a three-run home run from Chase Keng to close the gap.
Marshall reliever Ryan Capuano came on in the eighth inning and pitched two scoreless innings while facing the minimum en route to his second save of the season.
Capuano saved the win for starter Patrick Copen, who allowed four earned runs and six hits in six innings while striking out five to get the win.
Schaefer and Billups each finished with two hits for the Herd.
Every Marshall position player reached base at least once in the win.
The two teams return to Roadrunner Field at 12:30 p.m. Sunday for the rubber match of their three-game series.
