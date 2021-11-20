Marshall offensive lineman Alex Mollette (55) lifts running back Rasheen Ali (22) into the air following a touchdown against Charlotte during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) breaks up the sideline for a rushing touchdown as the Herd takes on Charlotte during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Marshall offensive lineman Alex Mollette (55) lifts running back Rasheen Ali (22) into the air following a touchdown against Charlotte during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) breaks up the sideline for a rushing touchdown as the Herd takes on Charlotte during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.