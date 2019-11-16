NORFOLK, Va. — Vinicius Fernandez scored in the 77th minute to give top-seeded Marshall University a 1-0 victory over the No. 4 seed University of Kentucky in the Conference USA men’s soccer tournament semifinals Friday hosted at Old Dominion University.
Jamil Roberts assisted on the goal.
It was Roberts’ 10th assist of the season, tying the Thundering Herd single-season record set in 1982 and again in 1993.
Marshall (15-2-3), ranked 13th nationally, will take on second-seeded Charlotte (11-2-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday. The 49ers defeated FIU 1-0 in Friday’s second semi-final contest.
The winner of the championship game will earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament.
“The guys played very well and we were able to dictate play,” Herd coach Chris Grassie said.
“And we cleared out a lot of chances during the game, so the goal was bound to come.
“The defense played really well, especially in the midfield with Max (Schneider) and Carlos (Diaz-Salcedo), who had his best game of the season.”
Grassie said he likes his team’s chances in the title contest, its second appearance in the C-USA finals since 2015.
“Looking forward to Sunday’s matchup and feeling really confident,” Grassie said.
Roberts sent a cross that narrowly eluded defender Enrique Facusse, and Fernandes tapped the ball in goal.
Roberts assist tied the mark set by Andy Zulauf and Greg Ogle in 1982, then tied by Shawn Sizemore in 1993.