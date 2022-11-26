Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Devin Miller (83) as the Herd takes on Georgia State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington W.Va.
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Devin Miller (83) as the Herd takes on Georgia State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington W.Va.
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall football team closed the regular season with its fourth consecutive victory, using a fourth-quarter surge to down visiting Georgia State 28-23 Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
After redshirt freshman quarterback Cam Fancher threw the go-ahead touchdown to Charles Montgomery with 10:09 left, the Thundering Herd defense sacked Darren Grainger three times on the next drive and the Herd's offense delivered the knockout blow with a 1-yard touchdown run by Khalan Laborn with 5:31 remaining.
The Herd (8-4, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference) battled back after facing a double-digit deficit in the first half. The Panthers (4-8, 3-5 SBC) marched 75 yards down the field on the opening drive of the game to take a 7-0 lead when Tucker Gregg found the end zone from 3 yards out. Michael Hayes added to the lead with a 39-yard field goal with 7:47 left in the second quarter.
The Herd's true freshman kicker Rece Verhoff missed two field goals in the opening period, from 46 and 38 yards away, which kept the Herd off the scoreboard. Things changed quickly, though, when Laborn broke loose for an 83-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to three points in the late stages of the first half.
But before the teams would go to the halftime locker room, the Herd offense added to its total and took a 14-10 lead when Cam Fancher found Rasheen Ali for a 5-yard scoring pass, the running back's first touchdown of the 2022 season in his second game.
If there was a thorn in the Herd's side Saturday, his name was Jamari Thrash, who gashed the Herd defense for 155 yards on nine catches, including a touchdown reception that helped Georgia State jump back in front of the Herd 17-14 halfway through the third quarter.
The Herd's next drive would be the important one of the day, but it didn't get off to a good start.
Fancher missed his target, Corey Gammage, twice on the first two plays, but then found Devin Miller for 11 yards on third-and-10, EJ Horton for 33 yards on the following play and then stepped up in the pocket and delivered a strike to Montgomery for a 32-yard go-ahead touchdown.
Eli Neal, Owen Porter and Koby Cumberlander recorded consecutive sacks on Georgia State's next possession to get the offense back on the field. Ali ran 33 yards from the 39 on the first play of the drive to set up first-and-goal. Laborn gave the Herd a double-digit lead with his second touchdown of the afternoon four plays later.
The Panthers added a score in response, a 2-yard rush by Marcus Carroll, but the deficit was too large to overcome as they lost their third consecutive game to end the year. Marshall won its fourth straight and finished the season with eight wins.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.