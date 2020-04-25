HUNTINGTON — Marshall defensive back Chris Jackson saw his NFL dreams come true on Saturday evening when he was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the seventh round (243rd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.
Jackson was named as a first-team selection in Conference USA during the 2019-20 season, a year in which he finished with 25 tackles, 11 pass breakups and one interception.
In his career, Jackson finished with 45 pass breakups — the most of any player in Marshall history.
Jackson had double-digit passes defended during each season with the Herd, and had all-league accolades in each year as well.
One area that Jackson improved on during his time with the Herd was his ability to come up in run support from his corner spot, which he excelled at as a junior and senior.
Jackson's selection by the Tennessee Titans marked the first time the franchise had ever taken a player for Marshall. According to Marshall's sports information office, that statistic includes the organization's previous home as the Houston Oilers.
Jackson joins a Tennessee team that is coming off a berth in the AFC championship game where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
In Tennessee, Jackson joins another talented former Conference USA player in safety Kevin Byard, who played collegiately at Middle Tennessee.
Jackson served as a Marshall team captain this season and is one of few players on the Herd roster that played all four years, joining center Levi Brown in that distinction.
For his Marshall career, Jackson finished with 189 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 52 pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.