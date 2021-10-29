HUNTINGTON — In one simple message, Marshall University athletics has a new home.
That message?
“Let’s have some fun!”
At 1:15 p.m. Friday, that message was posted to Marshall’s social media accounts, signifying the switch from Conference USA to the Sun Belt Conference.
The announcement came after new Marshall President Brad Smith met with Board of Governors chairman Patrick Farrell, exiting Marshall president Jerome Gilbert and Interim Athletic Director Jeff O’Malley on Friday morning.
The decision to join the Sun Belt and exit Conference USA came after those involved listened to four proposals for the future of Marshall athletics.
Those proposals included joining the Sun Belt Conference, staying in Conference USA, going back to the Mid-American Conference or having its sports teams go independent.
As the pros and cons were weighed on each, it became clear to those within the meeting that the Sun Belt Conference was the right move for Marshall’s future.
Marshall officials declined comment Friday afternoon, but it is expected that a release in conjunction with the Sun Belt Conference will come Saturday.
A news conference with Sun Belt Conference commissioner Keith Gill is expected to come early next week.
Marshall becomes the third team this week to leave Conference USA for the Sun Belt Conference, joining Southern Miss and Old Dominion, who exited earlier this week.
Releases for both of those schools have included that each would join the Sun Belt Conference no later than July 1, 2023, and it is expected that Marshall’s timeline will follow suit.
Marshall’s announced exit from Conference USA adds to the list of futility for Conference USA, who has now lost nine teams in the past two weeks after six teams — Florida Atlantic, UTSA, North Texas, UAB, Rice and Charlotte — left for the American Athletic Conference last week, which started the shift of other schools within the league.
According to sources with knowledge of the meeting’s discussions, one of the keynote items that came up during Friday’s meeting among Marshall leaders was stability, which is shaky at best for Conference USA with the exit of nine of its keynote teams.
The potential in the Sun Belt Conference is visible with Marshall being able to bridge old relationships from the team’s I-AA days with teams such as Appalachian State and Georgia Southern, while maintaining relationships with C-USA foes Old Dominion and Southern Miss, who also will be part of the new Sun Belt Conference.
Another former I-AA rival could also join the Sun Belt early next week, with James Madison University’s Board of Visitors approving a plan Friday to pursue moving up to FBS and joining the Sun Belt.
Such a move has to be approved by the Virginia General Assembly’s Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission. That meeting is expected to take place Tuesday, according to sources.
Should James Madison join as expected, it would give the Sun Belt Conference 14 football-playing schools. Those schools would separate into two divisions, which would likely include Marshall, Old Dominion, James Madison, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State and Georgia Southern in the East Division, along with Troy, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Arkansas State and Texas State in the West Division.
Current Sun Belt Conference members UT-Arlington and Arkansas-Little Rock do not sponsor football.
While it is fully expected that Marshall will be a member of the Sun Belt Conference by 2023, it is not yet known whether such a move could come earlier. Sources said Marshall officials were still looking into the full details of a transition.
In a Richmond Times-Dispatch report, Old Dominion’s athletic director Wood Selig spoke of the potential for ODU to join the league as soon as the 2022-23 season, which lends itself to the thinking that all schools joining could follow suit.
“We experienced a full lame-duck season our last year in the CAA,” Selig told the Times-Dispatch, “and that didn’t go very well for our student-athletes, our coaches, our fans … . I would think (2022) would make a lot of sense, if it could possibly work.”
Such a move for 2022-23 may be predicated on the dominoes happening around college athletics, just as they did with the current round of realignment.
If Oklahoma and Texas leave the Big 12 early for the SEC, it would set off a ripple effect of schools making future moves — schools from the AAC to the Big 12, and schools from C-USA to the AAC and Sun Belt.
In terms of Marshall’s national champion men’s soccer program, the Sun Belt Conference is expected to reinstate men’s soccer as a sponsored sport once the transitions are made.
Not only would the conference reinstate the sport, but it could also house one of the top conferences in the nation in men’s soccer.
The addition of Marshall and Old Dominion would be coupled with Coastal Carolina — a Sun Belt member who played as an affiliate in C-USA this season after the Sun Belt declined to offer the sport in 2021.
Georgia State and Georgia Southern also would play within the league. The addition of James Madison — another top-25 program — would get the league to at least six teams.
The likelihood is that the Sun Belt would also extend affiliate membership offers with Kentucky and South Carolina, who are currently affiliates in C-USA, as well as West Virginia, who is supposed to leave the Mid-American Conference for C-USA starting in 2022.
UCF could also receive an invite to the Sun Belt, based on its switch from the AAC to the Big 12, which doesn’t sponsor men’s soccer, giving the SBC the potential of a 10-team league that could instantly become one of the nation’s strongest behind the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Marshall has been a member of Conference USA since 2005. With Marshall’s exit, Conference USA has just five future schools — FIU, Louisiana Tech, Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee and UTEP.