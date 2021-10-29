HUNTINGTON — In one simple message, Marshall University athletics has a new home.
That message?
"Let's have some fun!"
At 1:15 p.m. on Friday, that message was posted to Marshall's social media accounts, signifying the switch from Conference USA.
The announcement came after new Marshall President Brad Smith met with Board of Governors chairman Patrick Farrell, exiting Marshall President Jerome Gilbert and Interim Athletic Director Jeff O'Malley on Friday morning.
Now, Marshall's future will rejoin the Herd with old rivals such as Appalachian State and Georgia Southern from the I-AA days and preserve rivalries made in Conference USA with Old Dominion and Southern Miss, who joined the Sun Belt earlier this week.
After James Madison University's Board of Visitors approved a plan on Friday to pursue moving up to FBS and join the Sun Belt, it is expected JMU will follow suit and join the conference within the coming days as well.
Such a move has to be approved by the Virginia General Assembly's Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission. That meeting is expected to take place early next week, according to sources.
Last week, six C-USA schools announced they would be leaving for the American Athletic Conference at a date to be determined.
Conference USA currently has only five members — UTEP, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee State, Florida International and Western Kentucky — committed to the league long-term.
C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod has said the conference is pursuing new members, including FCS schools that are considering making the move to FBS, the NCAA's top tier of Division I college football.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. Check back for updates on this developing story.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
