Ibrahima Diop (9) works against a pair of Bowling Green defenders as the Marshall takes on Bowling Green State in the College Spring League Championship match Saturday, April 17, 2022 at Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It didn't matter that it was only spring, the Marshall men's soccer team traveled to Columbus, Ohio with their sights set on bringing another trophy back to Huntington.
And they did just that, defeating Bowling Green State University 2-1 in the 2022 College Spring League championship match played at Crew Stadium.
"You couldn't tell this was a spring game. You had a good crowd here and really feisty play," Marshall coach Chris Grassie said. "Bowling Green are a very tough team and one of the best coached in the country."
The win capped off a four-game tournament for the Thundering Herd in which it went 3-1 against the competition with wins against Dayton, Louisville and Bowling Green and lost to Ohio State in penalty kicks.
In the championship match Saturday, Marshall took a 1-0 lead into the halftime break after Ibrahima Diop found the back of the net after a sliding shot attempt in front of the Falcons' goalkeeper. It was the result of increased pressure by the Marshall offense, which had nearly scored off a corner kick moments earlier.
But Bowling Green wouldn't go away quietly, scoring in the 57th minute to even the score at 1-1 when Jensen Lukacsko snuck a ball past Oliver Semmle.
It took another 10 minutes for the Herd to respond, which came in the form of Vinicius Fernandez blasting a shot from around 30 yards from the goal. The shot found Falcons keeper Brendan Graves out of position and gave Marshall a 2-1 advantage that held for the final 20 minutes.
"It was a beauty. He's been ripping them all spring," Grassie said of the shot.
In addition to the win, Marshall's Semmle also came away with the tournament's Golden Glove award, given to the goalkeeper who allowed the fewest number of goals per match in the tournament. Semmle conceded just two goals in four games, one against Louisville and another in the final against Bowling Green.
Fernandez was named the 2022 College Spring League Most Valuable Player.
"This spring has been great," Grassie said. "I've loved it I think the guys have loved it, playing in meaningful games. Just the whole professionalism of the league and great teams playing against each other. It's been a lot of fun."
Third, fifth and seventh place matches were also played Saturday, with Michigan defeating Louisville for 7th place in the league, Ohio State claimed 5th place with a win over Cleveland State and Akron earned a 5-2 victory over Dayton in the third-place match.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
