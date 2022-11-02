UPike's Devin Collins (10) prepares to make an inbound pass against Marshall's Obinna Anochili-Killen (25) during an NCAA men’s basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
UPike's Devin Collins (10) prepares to make an inbound pass against Marshall's Obinna Anochili-Killen (25) during an NCAA men’s basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The sentiment coming out of Marshall’s second exhibition was not exactly as favorable as the first for Thundering Herd coach Dan D’Antoni.
D’Antoni’s team had some solid moments among the starting group, but consistency was not there throughout the lineup as they finished the exhibition season with an 83-69 win over UPike.
While the Herd got the win, D’Antoni will use some of the game film as an example of what the team can’t do as it gets set for the regular season, which opens Monday.
“We’ve got to be better,” D’Antoni said. “That’s all I’ve got to say. We’ve got to work.”
Marshall’s starting unit showed their dominance, just as they did in the opening exhibition win against the University of Charleston on Friday, opening as big as a 27-point lead against UPike early in the second half.
As D’Antoni started to mix in some substitutions with the game seemingly in hand, however, focus wasn’t as crisp and mistakes — mainly in the form of fouls — crept into the Herd’s game as UPike stayed consistent and scrappy and cut the deficit to 12 points late.
Marshall finished the game with 19 fouls — 10 of which happened in the final 11:30 of game action.
D’Antoni said it was a good teaching tool moving forward for his team as they prepare for the battle at Queens University in Charlotte at 7 p.m. Monday.
“It just has to be a better focus mentally,” D’Antoni said of his bench. “And we need them. We need them in practice every day to push these guys and make them better.”
Andrew Taylor led Marshall with 24 points and six assists, while Taevion Kinsey added 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists to again serve as the Herd’s 1-2 punch on both ends.
“We can just look at each other and we know we’ve got it if we need a bucket,” Taylor said of his chemistry with Kinsey.
Taylor got the Herd in rhythm to start the game, scoring 10 of the team’s first 12 points before knocking down a 3-pointer to give Marshall a 47-27 lead at the break.
While Taylor led things early, Kinsey got going midway through the first half, showing off his array of moves — going up for a dunk, hitting a tough 10-foot fadeaway, then driving baseline for an up-and-under layup that put him in double figures before halftime.
Kinsey’s short sequence produced highlights that he said are a product of the ease he feels on the floor with the new lineup.
“Definitely been an adjustment, but a great adjustment,” Kinsey said. “I feel like we added Kam to the lineup and then I go back to my regular position, Drew (Taylor) is in his regular position and it allows the ball to flow.”
For the second straight exhibition, freshman Jacob Conner came off the bench and produced instant results. Conner knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and had an offensive rebound and putback to account for eight points during a 14-3 run in which the Herd seized control.
“He’s met all our expectations, and it’s not just his play on the floor,” D’Antoni said. “He’s a heady player and he helps make everybody heady around him because he’ll fill the right positions, and it’s easier to play with a guy like that. He helps you, and you help him.”
Devin Collins — a former Marshall player — hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points to lead UPike in his return to Cam Henderson Center. The Bears also got 10 points each from Jacob Brown and Shaun Monroe, who also had six steals.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.