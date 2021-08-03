WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Moving Day in a golf tournament is enough to bring nerves to any player.
On Tuesday, however, Marshall golfers Joseph Kalaskey and Noah Mullens found strength in each other as they turned in two of the better rounds on the day to move into contention at the 102nd W.Va. Amateur.
Kalaskey fired a 4-under 66 — the third-best round of the day — to move into Wednesday’s final grouping while sitting just three shots back of leader Philip Reale.
Mullens followed suit with a 3-under 67 to sit four shots back of the lead and within prime striking distance heading to the final day.
“We kind of played the same round,” Kalaskey said. “We birdied the same holes, both had a little hiccup on No. 13. We’d make a birdie and be like, ‘Alright, let’s keep it going.’ It was a little easier when you’ve got two guys — friends and teammates — going out at the same time.”
“I think me and Joe pushed each other all day long,” Mullens said. “That’s the reason why we played so well — he’d make a birdie, I’d make a birdie. We were just feeding off each other all day.”
Both players stayed aggressive throughout the round while minimizing mistakes.
On a day in which numbers fluctuated and consistency was limited, the two combined for just three bogeys in their rounds while going low.
Kalaskey said that Tuesday’s round gives both players confidence as they make a run toward a title on Wednesday.
“It’s going to be fun,” Kalaskey said. “It definitely helps a lot having a good number and knowing that you can shoot it.”
In addition to the Kalaskey/Mullens combo, fellow Marshall golfers Christian Boyd and Mitch Hoffman were also paired together.
Boyd was able to also go low with a 2-under 68 to move into the top-10 while Hoffman is in 16th overall.
Both players had one hole that they wish they had back with Boyd’s being the last where he double-bogeyed to nullify what could have been one of the day’s low rounds.
“I thought the course was pretty get-able,” Boyd said. “I needed to make the birdies today, and I made the birdies, but I just made too many little mistakes. It was out there — seven birdies and I made some putts. Just too many misses.”
Hoffman ran into trouble early with a 9 on the par-4 No. 4, but scrambled back to finish 3-over for his round to stay inside the top-20.
The Marshall contingent at the West Virginia Amateur is well-known over the years with guys like Pat Carter, Sam O’Dell and Jonathan Clark as mainstays in the events. Kalaskey said the Herd fraternity has served the younger players well as they look to continue to grow the game and represent Marshall.
“It’s really cool because I can go up and talk to them,” Kalaskey said. “We already have one thing in common and that’s that we love golf, but coming from Marshall, it’s someone you look up to and someone you can get advice from.”
Mullens said that camaraderie enhances their desire to keep the Herd contingent atop the W.Va. Amateur leaderboard.
“We all want to come to the State Am and represent Marshall’s name, for sure,” Mullens said.
***
John D. Francisco stepped out onto the dewy, divot-less tee box of the first tee on Tuesday morning and hit the first tee shot of the third round.
And boy, did he ever set a pace for the rest of the field.
Francisco paired eight birdies against two bogeys and played a round as part of the first group in around three and a half hours as he carded a round of 6-under-par 64, good enough to match Mason Williams for the competitive course record at the Meadows.
Francisco, a 19-year-old from Shepherdstown, played his high school golf at Hedgesville and spent a year at Shepherd. He said that he planned to transfer to Maryland Eastern Shore in the fall and continue his career there.
Francisco went from a tie for 43rd to 13th on Tuesday and said he had no idea of the course record and didn’t know he’d tied it at the conclusion of his round. But he did know he’d put together a solid round of golf.
“Yesterday the putter didn’t really click, I had six three-putts yesterday, only had one today,” Francisco said. “Every time I had a bogey, bounced back. Tee ball was great, haven’t lost a ball yet in all three rounds.”
***
The 18th proved to be a tough finishing hole for a pair of contenders.
Hutson Chandler came into the final hole on pace for a 66, which would’ve been one of the top rounds of the day, but he took a 7 on the finishing hole to drop back to sixth.
It was part of a tumultuous end for Chandler, whose last six holes did not feature a par. Instead, he had four birdies, one double-bogey on No. 14 and the triple-bogey on No. 18.
As mentioned before, Boyd also struggled to close out the round with his double-bogey that dropped him a pair of spots.
***
Kermit’s Davey Jude had one of the wildest rides during Tuesday’s round.
Jude had what he called the “psycho scorecard” as he finished with an eagle, six birdies, six pars, three bogeys and two double-bogeys.
He finished with a 1-under 69 and is tied for 14th.