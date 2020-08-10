HUNTINGTON — Normally, there is an awkward transition when a player is making the adjustment from one position to another.
Such is not the case for Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham.
Abraham’s move from safety to cornerback is one that makes him feel right at home — literally. That’s because Abraham grew up learning everything about the cornerback position from his father, Donnie, who was a well-established NFL talent at the position.
Abraham’s first action at Marshall came at safety, which was a position of need in 201. Abraham took the opportunity and ran with it, earning Conference USA All-Freshman Team honors in the process.
Now, coaches want to see him at cornerback early in camp because of the skill set he possesses — something Abraham is excited for.
“One big thing for being a DB is that you want to play in multiple positions,” Abraham said. “When you make it to the next level, you can know that, ‘Okay coach, I know this position. Just put me there if somebody goes down.’”
Abraham doesn’t need much acclimation to the cornerback spot. After all, it is the position he was recruited to when he signed with Marshall.
Despite not having a spring practice to prepare for the switch, the position meetings with new cornerbacks coach Pat Bastien have been helpful, as well as the many talks he’s had with his father, Donnie Abraham, who was a nine-year veteran in the NFL, playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets.
Fittingly, Micah Abraham’s first career interception — a pick-six — came last year during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium where his father and his brother both played.
Abraham said the talks from his father centered around technique, which will help him for his future as a cornerback with the Herd.
“He gets on me a lot about my technique,” Abraham said. “If it’s not pitch perfect, I hear it every day — every second, every minute. That’s probably the greatest thing about him and the worst thing about him.”
Bastien said the talks Abraham had with his father are apparent in his approach to everything involving the game.
“Abraham, you can just tell by how intelligent he is that he was raised the right way,” Bastien said. “It’s always good to see.”
Abraham’s ability to put that knowledge and technique to work got off to a rough start when, after waiting to get on the field for seven months, the sophomore talent rolled an ankle while defending a deep pass in the Herd’s first practice.
It limited him for a few days, but Abraham was back on the field by the end of the week getting in some work with his teammates.
“This being my first serious injury at all, it kind of sucks seeing all your peers making plays and you know you should be out there,” Abraham said of the injury. “I’m happy for them and I’m getting better day-by-day.”
Abraham added that the beauty of the Herd’s secondary is that there are many interchangeable parts and players like himself who can go out and play multiple positions without the team losing any production off the back-end of its defense.
“You know at any moment, Nazeeh can go down and play nickel, which he loves to do every day,” Abraham said. “I can go to safety or I can go to corner. We have a lot of guys that can do different things.”
If there is one element that stuck out to Abraham, it was the unit’s speed, which he feels is their strength after a few practices.
Whether Abraham lines up at safety or cornerback — or lines up at all, due to COVID-19 — remains to be seen, but regardless of where that is, the young sophomore wants to build off his successful freshman year.
“It was very exciting and a big confidence booster for myself,” Abraham said.