MORGANTOWN — Marshall University’s baseball team defeated West Virginia University 6-4 Friday night at Monongalia County Ballpark.
After the two teams played scoreless baseball through the first two and a half innings, WVU struck for the first run in the bottom of the third to take a 1-0 lead.
The Thundering Herd struck for a big inning in the top of the fourth. Jordon Billups led off with a single, followed by Peter Hutzal being hit by a pitch and Zach Inskeep drawing a walk to load the bases with no outs. Zach Gardiner then grounded into a fielder’s choice to bring home Billups and tie the game. Brady Garrison then came to the plate and legged out a two-RBI double to give Marshall its first lead at 2-1.
After another fielder’s choice and a Jaren Lovely single, the bases were loaded with two outs for Geordon Blanton. Blanton smoked a ball to the right-center gap for a bases clearing triple to put MU up 5-1.
The next inning Inskeep brought home Billups on a sacrifice fly, after he lead the inning off with a double, to make it 6-1.
The Mountaineers scored two runs in the eighth and another in the ninth, but MU held on for the victory.
Wade Martin, Ryan Capuano, Jeffrey Purnell, John Cheatwood, Brady Choban, Trey Alderman, Nick Jodway, Robert Kwiatkowski, D’Andre Knight, Michael Guerrero and Philip Hoffman all pitched in the contest. They combined to strand 13 Mountaineers on base.
Volleyball
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Marshall University volleyball team plays a key Conference USA game at 1 p.m. Sunday at Western Kentucky.
The Thundering Herd enters the match with a 12-4 overall record and 3-0 in conference play.
The Lady Toppers, who are receiving votes in the NCAA/AVCA Poll, are 16-1 and 2-0 in league action. The Hilltoppers have won 12 in a row.
Tennis
BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Marshall women’s tennis team turned in a strong performance Friday at Virginia Tech’s Hokie Fall Invite.
“It was a great day,” Marshall head coach John Mercer said. “We played very well at times and not so well at other times, but it’s early and we are going to keep trying to put whole matches together.”
In the mock dual format, the Herd took two of its three doubles matches over Radford with wins coming at the numbers one and two positions.
In singles, MU split six matchups with the host Virginia Tech and took five of its six singles matches over Radford in the late session. All six Marshall players won at least 50 percent of their matches with Madi Ballow going a perfect three for three between doubles and singles action.
Women’s golf
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Marshall women’s golf team is in 15th place after the second round of Old Dominion University’s Princess Anne Invitational, Saturday at the Princess Anne Country Club.
Senior Shelby Brauckmuller and junior Stormy Randazzo lead the Herd, tied for 59th. Marshall tees off in the final round of the 15-team event on Sunday beginning with freshman Makena Rauch at 8:11 a.m.
Virginia Tech has a five-stroke lead over LSU in the team competition. Ingrid Lindblad of LSU is atop the leaderboard after scoring a 2-under 68 on Saturday. She is currently 5-under (135) and leads Caitlin Evans-Brand of Coastal Carolina by one stroke.
Cross country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Marshall’s men and women’s cross country team competed in the Louisville Classic in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday.
The men took 12th in the 8000-meter race. Evan White led the men in 39th with a time of 24:29.5. Alex minor also finished in the top 50 (45th) with a time of 24:32.4, while Daneil Green (77th, 24:51.7), Ronnie Saunders (78th, 24:52.2), Coy Smith (174th, 25:32.4), Joel Krznaric (207th, 25:47.6), Jacob Birurakis (244th, 25:59.2), Hunter Deem (269th, 26:16.9) and Paul Sepulveda (275th, 26:23.7) also posted finishes for Marshall.
The women finished in 36th on the 5000-meter course. Sydney Smith recorded the best finish for the Herd women at 18:32.9 in 116th. Julia Muller (168th, 18:52.7), Alexandra Evans (222nd, 19:16.1), Madelyn Garrison (258th, 19:31.6), Myah McAlister (262nd, 19:33.1), Abby Herring (284th, 19:38.9), Audreana Lewis (296th, 20:09.6) and Chloe Adkins (319th, 20:56.0) also recorded finishes.