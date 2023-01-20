The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220613_hd_mufootballcamp
Defensive coordinator Lance Guidry oversees a drill while Marshall Football conducts its one-day camp on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall defensive coordinator Lance Guidry is leaving the Thundering Herd after two seasons to accept the same position at Tulane University.

The move was reported earlier in the week and officially announced by the Green Wave athletic department Friday morning.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

