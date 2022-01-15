HUNTINGTON — Slow starts and slow finishes.
Those continue to doom Marshall’s men’s basketball team.
Rice jumped out to a big first-half lead, only to find Marshall erase it before the Owls used a late run to distance themselves from the Thundering Herd in an 87-77 win Saturday night at Cam Henderson Center.
“One of the biggest and most important skills is shooting, and right now we’re not shooting the ball well enough to beat teams that shoot like [Rice does],” Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said. “We beat them in everything else. Everything else we beat them.”
Marshall (7-10, 0-4 Conference USA) hit just 19% from 3-point range while Rice knocked down 12 of its 20 3-point attempts (60%).
That was the difference in Marshall’s seventh straight loss — the longest such streak since the Herd lost nine straight in D’Antoni’s first year in 2014-15.
Most of Rice’s 3-point barrage came from sharpshooter Carl Pierre, who knocked down eight of them in the contest and finished with a career-high 30 points.
Each time Marshall made a run in the game, Rice was able to find Pierre for a big shot.
“The back-side [defender] was freezing,” D’Antoni said. “They’ve got to flow back to the shooter. We were freezing. They threw it and then we’d react and they’d shoot. We were there, but a team like this, you can’t just be there. You’ve got to take it away.”
After trailing by 15 late in the first half, Marshall tied the game at 58 on a follow from Darius George with 8:35 left.
However, Pierre knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and Travis Evee added another as Rice (10-6, 3-2 C-USA) used an 11-2 run to again take control.
Each time Marshall made a run to get back into it, the Herd lost someone on the defensive end and the Owls made Marshall pay.
“You put your hand on the stove, you get burned,” Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey said. “You going to put your hand on the stove again? I feel like we’re constantly killing ourselves. Another team isn’t killing us. Yeah, they’re making shots, but we’re killing ourselves.”
Marshall cut it to within three again, but Rice used a 3-point play by Evee to forge another 11-2 run that put the game away.
Evee complemented Pierre, finishing with 22 points for the Owls, who blew a 15-point lead for the second straight game, but this time regained control to earn a split on their road trip.
Kinsey had another huge offensive game for the Herd, tying his career-high with 31 points while adding 10 assists without a turnover and eight rebounds in the loss.
Obinna Anochili-Killen added 17 points for the Herd, which also got 12 points and nine rebounds from Andrew Taylor.
Marshall returns to action on the road at 7 p.m. Thursday when the Herd meets FIU at FIU Arena in Miami.