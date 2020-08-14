HUNTINGTON — After a long week, Marshall finally has solidified at least one of its non-conference dates for the 2020 football season.
Marshall and East Carolina announced that their contest at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina, will be played on Sept. 12.
The announcement was made on Friday afternoon after the teams were able to reach an agreement that works out well for both parties, Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick said.
“With everything that’s going on, it’s very important to solidify that game,” Hamrick said. “It’s a bond between two universities and the game has a tremendous amount of significance. We’re looking forward to going to East Carolina on Sept. 12 and playing.”
It concludes what has been a wild bit of changes for the contest over the past few months.
The game was scheduled for Sept. 5 in the original contract between the schools, but both Marshall and East Carolina petitioned to have the game moved to Aug. 29 (Week Zero) due to the historical significance surrounding the game commemorating the 50-year anniversary of the Marshall plane crash in which the Herd football team was lost upon return from a 17-14 loss to ECU on Nov. 14, 1970.
The game stayed in that Aug. 29 slot until last week when the state of North Carolina announced that it would stay in Phase 2 of its reopening until Sept. 11. Phase 2 of the reopening plan keeps entertainment venues closed, which would have not allowed for fans to come to the contest.
“East Carolina requested that we move the game to the 12th,” Hamrick said. “I don’t know all the phases well, but moving the game back gives us both a chance to prepare more for it and, obviously, we’d love to have fans there. That’s totally out of our control. That will be East Carolina University and the state of North Carolina who controls that.
“Those things will get sorted out in the end. What’s important is that the game has been scheduled and we know when we’re going to play it.”
Hamrick said he and East Carolina’s Jon Gilbert have communicated consistently over the previous week, agreeing to move the game back from the Aug. 29 date last week while trying to find a better solution.
That solution came on Friday as both teams agreed to the Sept. 12 date. Hamrick did not confirm that the game would still serve as the season opener for the Herd, however.
In the last week, Marshall’s schedule has taken quite the turn.
The Herd lost three games due to conferences canceling their fall seasons — a Sept. 19 game at Ohio and a Sept. 25 game against Boise State in Huntington — as well as the season finale against Old Dominion when the fellow Conference USA member opted out of the fall football season.
To date, Marshall only has eight games, with East Carolina and seven current conference games, but Hamrick said his goal is to fill the schedule as complete to its 12-game allotment as possible.
It appears that Conference USA will fill the Old Dominion void by having home-and-home series with teams that geographically make sense. The closest team for Marshall would be Western Kentucky, but it does not appear the Herd and Hilltoppers would meet twice because Western Kentucky’s closest competitor in such a home-and-home scenario would be Middle Tennessee.
That means Marshall’s C-USA void is likely filled with a home-and-home series with Charlotte, which works well for the Herd, given it has a large alumni base in Charlotte. However, the logistics of Conference USA’s reconfiguration mean there could also be some tweaking of the C-USA schedule as well.
In terms of the other three voids left in Marshall’s schedule, it is expected that Marshall will sign an FCS opponent with the conference-allowed flexibility to come to Huntington for a game.
One conference to keep an eye on is the Ohio Valley Conference, whose presidents opted on Friday to allow their member schools up to four non-conference games in fall before playing a seven-game conference slate in the spring.
Eastern Kentucky would seem like a prime candidate for such a contest, and the Colonels already have a game with West Virginia slated.
UT-Martin is another team that could appear on the Herd’s radar due to extensive connections between the programs in recent years. Marshall linebackers coach Jordon Hankins is also a former defensive coordinator at UT-Martin.
Other opponents to keep an eye on in the non-conference slate include FBS independents that need to fill voids left by conferences that modified their schedules or opted out.
One team that certainly makes sense is Army, whom Marshall already has inked for a home-and-home contract in the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
Army is looking to fill several openings in its schedule and Hamrick has said in years past that scheduling Army was a priority of his because of the Tri-State area’s strong military ties.
Hamrick said that scheduling could be a fluid process throughout the season, but it is a priority to get the team as many games as allowed.
“We’re working on scheduling every day,” Hamrick said. “It’s subject to change.”
Marshall also announced that fans who purchased away-game tickets for the canceled Ohio game (Sept. 19) will receive refunds in the next 72 hours.